FoloToy's Screen-Free AI Toy Talks, Listens, and Dances With Your Kids

Most AI experiences for kids still revolve around screens. Tablets and phones do the talking, while children sit and watch.

FoloToy’s AI Sunflower Plush, shown at CES 2026, is a soft, screen-free toy that talks, listens, and reacts to music through movement. Instead of relying on animations or apps, the sunflower responds to voices and sound in real time, behaving more like a character than a device.

As a parent, the appeal here is less about AI novelty and more about how it fits into everyday life. The sunflower doesn’t demand attention the way a screen does. It sits nearby, responds when spoken to, and becomes part of what’s already happening in the house rather than pulling kids into a separate digital experience.

One of its more interesting behaviors is how it reacts to music. When music plays, the sunflower moves with the rhythm, adjusting its motion to the tempo instead of repeating a preset dance. Whether it’s a kids’ song or background music, the movement changes in a way that feels spontaneous rather than scripted.

Conversation works along similar lines. The sunflower is driven by a single AI character that handles talking, listening, and movement together, so it doesn’t feel like a collection of disconnected features. Interactions stay simple and playful, which is likely what most families will notice first.

FoloToy says the AI Sunflower is designed with clear content boundaries and multi-layer filtering, with an emphasis on keeping interactions age-appropriate. The sunflower is designed for children roughly ages three to twelve and works best in shared spaces. Because it responds to voices and music in the room, it naturally invites group interaction rather than isolating kids with solo screen time.

The AI Sunflower Plush is available now for $79, keeping it priced more like a household toy than a premium gadget.

[Image credit: FoloToy]