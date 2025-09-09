IFA 2025: This Rugged Phone Hides a Smartwatch in the Back

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When it comes to raw specs, the Oukitel WP200 Pro is a performance beast. This rugged smartphone we saw at IFA 2025 packs 24GB of RAM (expandable to 72GB), 1TB of storage, and a solid MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. Add in a massive 8800mAh battery with 45W fast charging and a 108MP rear camera, and you have a device that stands toe-to-toe with other powerful flagships on the market.

But the WP200 isn’t just about the numbers. Its most unique feature is a modular Bluetooth earpiece that snaps into the back of the phone. This accessory does triple duty as a rear display, a wireless earpiece, and even an Android-based smartwatch when clipped to the included strap. For me, the earpiece option is particularly appealing – I hate carrying headphones “just in case” I might need to take a call, and this design solves that problem elegantly. If a call comes in, I can just pop it out and chat away, then pop it back in when I’m done.

The WP200 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels. With 120Hz refresh rate support, scrolling and video playback feel smooth and fluid. At 500 nits of brightness, the screen remains visible even in sunlight, making it well-suited for outdoor use, in fitting with its rugged nature.

On the back, the WP200 Pro boasts a 108MP main camera powered by Samsung’s S5KHM6SX sensor. While AI enhancements unlock shooting modes like Portrait, HDR, Panorama, and Beauty. The camera system also supports 4K video recording. A 2MP macro lens reveals fine close-up details, while the 32MP front-facing camera ensures crisp selfies and high-quality video calls.

Unlike many glass-slab flagships, the WP200 Pro embraces its rugged personality. Its diamond-textured back and detachable rear display module make it stand out visually, while the aluminum frame and nano injection molding give it durability without feeling excessively bulky. With this phone, there’s no need to hide the design behind a protective case. Oukitel was more than happy to drop the phone for me on the hard tile floor at IFA to show off its MIL-STD-810H certification, while IP68/IP69K water- and dust-resistance will keep this phone protected in harsh environments.

That durability extends to power as well. The 8800mAh battery is rated for up to a ridiculous 1,142 hours of standby, and you shouldn’t have any concerns about this phone making it through your standard workday, or two. With 45W fast charging, the phone reaches 50% in just 34 minutes. It can also function as a power bank, charging other devices via OTG cable.

The Oukitel WP200 Pro is available now on Oukitel.com and on Amazon for $699.99. At that price, it offers an impressive combination of solid performance, rugged durability, and, most importantly, truly innovative design that makes it stand out in today’s very crowded smartphone market.

[Image credit: Oukitel]