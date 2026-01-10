iFLYTEK’s New Translation Earbuds Handle Noise and Long-Range Use

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

After years of covering translation gadgets at CES, I’ve seen plenty that struggle in the exact places people need them most – loud convention halls, busy streets, or crowded meeting rooms. When I stopped by the iFLYTEK booth this year to try the company’s new AI Translation Earbuds, where background noise is constant and conversation often becomes a battle of signal versus chaos, they handled those challenges more capably than most.

The earbuds were comfortable to wear thanks to their lightweight open-ear design, and even in that noisy environment, translations came through quickly and with impressive accuracy. iFLYTEK’s multi-sensor noise-cancellation system – combining bone conduction, air conduction, adaptive ANC, and algorithmic filtering – clearly pays off, offering up to 97% speech-recognition accuracy in environments as loud as 80 dB.

Where these really stand out is range. Most consumer translation earbuds work only when the speaker is within a few feet of you. iFLYTEK takes a different approach: the earbuds can pair with the company’s AI Recorder S6 to provide long-range translation from as far as 20 meters away. For anyone attending a business presentation, training session, or group meeting, that’s a genuinely useful capability rather than a gimmick. The S6 recorder itself is built for far-field pickup, using eight microphones and beamforming to capture voices from across a room.

The earbuds also offer something many don’t: end-to-end simultaneous interpretation. Rather than waiting for long sentences or clunky pauses, translations play back with as little as a two-second delay. That makes conversations feel far more natural, especially in situations where timing matters – interviews, negotiations, or quick back-and-forth exchanges. The system supports 60 languages across calling, face-to-face conversations, online meetings, and in-person events, giving it flexibility for both travel and business use.

Despite the translation emphasis, these are full-featured earbuds. They’re Hi-Res Audio certified, offering better-than-CD sound quality for music and calls. The open-ear design uses a titanium ear hook and silver-ion antibacterial materials, keeping them light and comfortable for long wear. Battery life lands at up to 12 hours of music or 6 hours of translation per charge, with the charging case extending that to 42 hours of music or 21 hours of translation. Another perk is the built-in AI assistant, which supports voice wake-up, Q&A assistance, and natural-sounding responses.

At $350, the iFLYTEK AI Translation Earbuds aren’t inexpensive, but they deliver something most competitors don’t: reliable, fast, real-world translation that works even in loud environments, plus long-range capabilities when paired with the recorder. After trying them in one of the toughest settings possible – the CES show floor – I came away impressed at how natural the conversations felt.

The earbuds aren’t available yet, but pricing is set at an MSRP of $350 on the iFLYTEK website.

[Image credit: Techlicious]