Why the iPad mini Is the Smartest $399 You’ll Spend Right Now

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple’s newest iPad mini (2024) is on sale for $399. That’s $100 off the usual $499 price, the lowest since it launched. If you're shopping for a compact tablet with serious power, this is a deal worth jumping on.

I’ve always liked the iPad mini for its size. It’s the only iPad I can comfortably use with one hand. At just 8.3 inches, it feels more like a paperback than a tablet, which makes it great for reading, note-taking, and tossing in a bag without thinking twice. And now that it's powered by the same A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s a much more capable device across the board.

With the A17 Pro chip, the iPad mini supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s on-device generative AI system that can summarize lecture notes, polish your writing, and help organize everything from emails to notifications. It’s the lowest-priced Apple device that supports these features. That makes it a smart gift for grads or anyone who wants help staying organized without shelling out for a Pro-level device.

Read more: iPhone 16e Is a Budget-Friendly iPhone with Apple AI and Trade-Offs

The new model also doubles the storage to 128GB, supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connections, and works with the new Apple Pencil Pro if you're into drawing or marking up documents. In short, it’s compact, powerful, and future-proofed. At $399, it’s a compelling buy.

[Image credit: Apple]