Why the iPad mini Is the Smartest $399 You’ll Spend Right Now

by Suzanne Kantra on May 12, 2025

Apple’s newest iPad mini (2024) is on sale for $399. That’s $100 off the usual $499 price, the lowest since it launched. If you're shopping for a compact tablet with serious power, this is a deal worth jumping on.

I’ve always liked the iPad mini for its size. It’s the only iPad I can comfortably use with one hand. At just 8.3 inches, it feels more like a paperback than a tablet, which makes it great for reading, note-taking, and tossing in a bag without thinking twice. And now that it's powered by the same A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s a much more capable device across the board.

With the A17 Pro chip, the iPad mini supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s on-device generative AI system that can summarize lecture notes, polish your writing, and help organize everything from emails to notifications. It’s the lowest-priced Apple device that supports these features. That makes it a smart gift for grads or anyone who wants help staying organized without shelling out for a Pro-level device.

The new model also doubles the storage to 128GB, supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connections, and works with the new Apple Pencil Pro if you're into drawing or marking up documents. In short, it’s compact, powerful, and future-proofed. At $399, it’s a compelling buy.

[Image credit: Apple]

