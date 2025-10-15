Is Apple’s M5 Chip Really a Big Upgrade for MacBooks?

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple always overhypes everything it makes, and the new M5 chip is no exception. The company calls it a “big leap in AI performance” for the Mac, but for most people, that’s not going to translate into an obvious jump in speed. That doesn’t mean the new M5-powered MacBooks aren’t worth it, especially if you’re upgrading from an older model, but Apple’s marketing paints a bigger leap than you’ll actually feel day to day.

What’s really new

On paper, the M5 is impressive. Apple says it delivers up to 3.5 times faster AI performance and about 15 to 20 percent faster CPU performance than last year’s M4 chip. That’s mostly thanks to a redesigned 10-core GPU with a “Neural Accelerator” built into each core, which makes AI tasks like image generation or video upscaling run faster.

The GPU also adds hardware-based ray tracing, which brings more realistic lighting and reflections to 3D apps and games. In practice, this means smoother gameplay and faster rendering in creative software like Final Cut Pro, Blender, or Adobe After Effects. Apple also boosted memory bandwidth by 30 percent, allowing larger AI models and graphics projects to run more efficiently.

Battery life gets a slight bump, with up to 24 hours (from 22 hours) on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M5.

What you’ll actually notice

The M5’s real advantage is AI performance, not raw computing muscle. If you use apps that rely on machine learning – for example, transcription tools, AI-powered image editing, or Apple’s new “Apple Intelligence” features for text summarizing and photo generation – the M5 will handle those tasks faster and more efficiently. The GPU upgrade also makes it a better laptop for casual gaming or creative work that pushes graphics harder.

But if your daily routine is email, web apps, spreadsheets, and streaming, you won’t feel a meaningful difference from last year’s model. Apple’s previous M-series chips already made the MacBook line fast and power-efficient; M5 mostly extends that lead rather than redefining it.

The bottom line

If you already have an M4 MacBook, don’t bother upgrading. The gains are incremental, not revolutionary, and the design is the same. But if you’re still on an M1, M2, or older Intel-based Mac, the new MacBooks with the M5 chip are well worth it. You’ll get a huge bump in performance and battery life, plus all the future-facing benefits of Apple’s growing emphasis on on-device AI.

