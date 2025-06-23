AI, OLED, and 17 Hours of Battery Life – On a Chromebook? Yes.

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Once known for affordability and simplicity, Chromebooks have grown into serious productivity tools. Lenovo’s new Chromebook Plus 14 Gen 10 is its most advanced Chromebook yet, with serious upgrades that cater to professionals, students, and creative types alike. There are a bunch of “firsts,” including Dolby Atmos audio, exclusive AI tools, and the debut of MediaTek’s powerful new Kompanio Ultra 910 chipsets.

I got a firsthand look at the Chromebook Plus 14 at Google’s New York City offices, and it’s easily the most polished and premium-feeling Chromebook I’ve seen. The fan-less design, vibrant OLED display, and thoughtfully refined sleek design signal just how much this category has matured. I’m especially eager to test Lenovo’s exclusive on-device AI features in my real-world use.

Premium Hardware with a New MediaTek Chipset

This is the first ARM-based Chromebook Plus, powered by the new MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor, capable of powering new hybrid AI features that run both on-device and in the cloud. It’s designed to handle multitasking, video editing, and AI image tools with the kind of responsiveness you’d expect from a higher-end Windows laptop.

The 14-inch 2K OLED touchscreen is a standout at this price point, offering rich contrast and color depth. A fan-less chassis keeps the system silent and cool, and the wavy 3D bottom cover adds a distinctive touch. Other upgrades include a backlit keyboard, support for two external 4K displays, and an optional fingerprint reader alongside a 5MP webcam with privacy shutter.

This is the first Chromebook Plus to feature Dolby Atmos and quad speakers, bringing a level of audio quality that’s rare in Chromebooks. Whether you’re working, streaming, or editing content, you’ll appreciate the deeper audio and better spatial clarity. Voices will sound crisper on video calls, and music will feel more immersive. With up to 17 hours of battery life, it also boasts the longest runtime in the Chromebook Plus line so far.

Lenovo-Exclusive On-Device AI Tools

Google Gemini AI features make everyday tasks faster, easier, and more productive, especially for people juggling work, school, or creative projects. Beyond the system-wide Google AI upgrades rolling out to all Chromebook Plus models (see list below), Lenovo gets two exclusive on-device AI features:

Smart Grouping : Organizes your open tabs and documents into task-based clusters, ideal for those like me who juggle multiple projects.

: Organizes your open tabs and documents into task-based clusters, ideal for those like me who juggle multiple projects. AI Image Editing: in the Gallery app: Remove backgrounds, make stickers, and more – right on the device.

Other new AI features coming to all Chromebook Plus models include:

Select to search & Text capture: highlight any text or image – on a PDF, image, or web page – and get instant Google Search results or drop it into a doc or calendar. No more copying, pasting, or toggling between apps.

highlight any text or image – on a PDF, image, or web page – and get instant Google Search results or drop it into a doc or calendar. No more copying, pasting, or toggling between apps. The Quick Insert (QI) key now includes AI-generated images, in addition to writing help and recent files. Whether you’re drafting a doc, creating a slideshow, or writing social content, it’s like having a mini creative assistant at your fingertips.

now includes AI-generated images, in addition to writing help and recent files. Whether you’re drafting a doc, creating a slideshow, or writing social content, it’s like having a mini creative assistant at your fingertips. The new "simplify" feature within "Help me read" condenses dense language in emails, news articles, or academic texts. It’s like having a built-in translator for jargon or overly technical writing.

Google AI Pro Tools Included

Each unit includes 1 year of the Google AI Premium Plan ($240 value), unlocking full access to Gemini AI, which is pre-installed on the ChromeOS shelf. The NotebookLM app also comes standard, helping users summarize multiple documents, research topics, and even generate content and podcasts from source documents.

Bottom Line

The Chromebook Plus 14 combines Lenovo’s most premium Chromebook hardware with a smart blend of on-device and cloud-based AI from Google Gemini, setting a new bar for what a Chromebook can be. If you prioritize simplicity and security, and primarily work within the Google ecosystem, it’s one of the most capable, forward-looking Chromebooks available right now, especially in the sub-$800 range.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 will be available in late June, starting at $649 for the 12GB RAM model and $749 for the 16 GB RAM model.

[Image credit: Lenovo, Andrea Smith/Techlicious]