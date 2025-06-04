Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: Costco Deal + Giveaway

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you're looking for a flexible, affordable Chromebook that doesn’t compromise on performance, Lenovo's new Flex 5i Chromebook Plus deserves a closer look – especially with a $599.99 price tag at Costco.

At the heart of the Flex 5i is a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That’s a significant amount of horsepower for a ChromeOS device and more than enough for everyday multitasking, light content creation, and video conferencing. The Flex 5i handles Google Docs, photo editing, and even cloud-based gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce Now with minimal fuss.

The 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) touchscreen is a welcome upgrade to typical 1080p displays, offering extra vertical space that makes browsing and document work more comfortable. It’s a convertible, too, so you can flip it into tent or tablet mode – especially useful if you want to sketch or annotate using a USI stylus (sold separately).

For those who spend a lot of time in video calls, Lenovo’s 1080p webcam includes AI-powered enhancements for lighting, noise cancellation, and background blurring. It’s a genuinely useful set of features that could help your next Zoom call look a bit more professional, with no additional software needed.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless performance, a backlit keyboard, Bluetooth 5.3, and a full suite of ports (two USB-C, one USB-A, and a microSD card reader). Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours, which should get most people through a full day of use without reaching for the charger.

This model is available at Costco for $599.99 and includes a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection. It’s a solid value for a 2-in-1 Chromebook with premium hardware features typically found in more expensive devices.

