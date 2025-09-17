Enter for a Chance to Win This Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS Edition

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

We’re excited to give our readers a chance to win the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS Edition, one of the coolest portable gaming devices on the market. Designed with Valve’s SteamOS, it’s built to deliver the best of PC gaming in a handheld package – whether you’re running AAA titles on the go or docking for big-screen play at home

The SteamOS Edition features an 8-inch 1920×1200 IPS display 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, detachable controllers, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD – all in a handheld that weighs about 1.63 lb. In short: modern SteamOS, fast silicon, a sharp high-refresh screen, and flexible I/O for docking or display.

With access to your Steam library right out of the box, you can jump into your favorite games with no compromises.

Enter below for your chance to win this ultimate gaming handheld, courtesy of Lenovo.