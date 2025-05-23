Tech Made Simple

This Electric Lawn Mower Made Me Hate Mowing Less – and It’s 50% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on May 23, 2025

If you’ve been putting off mowing because your old gas mower is a beast to wrangle, the Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5" electric lawn mower ($309.99, down from $671.99) might actually make you want to cut the grass. We just reviewed the EASYSURGE 18.5-inch, and it stands out – not just for its race-car design or intuitive controls, but because it’s genuinely fun to use.

Weighing just over 40 pounds, it’s far lighter than most gas models and easy to lift straight out of the box. It comes mostly preassembled, and the controls are refreshingly ergonomic and simple to operate – even the cutting height is motorized and adjusted with a dashboard knob. Mowing speed is adjustable on the fly, and a dedicated “EASYSURGE” button overclocks the motor for tougher patches or steeper slopes.

This deal is for the upgraded version with four U20 batteries, which gives you up to 100 minutes of runtime – enough to cover a half-acre without stopping to recharge. You can mulch or bag, depending on the job, and Litheli’s app-enabled smart panel puts most features within thumb’s reach.

Bottom line: For just over $300, you’re getting a self-propelled, whisper-quiet (well, quieter) mower with premium controls and enough battery power to knock out your lawn in one go. And the best part? It actually makes mowing feel like less of a chore.

[Image credit: Jonathan Takiff/Techlicious]

