This Futuristic Mower Makes Cutting Grass Surprisingly Fun

Yeah, it’s lawn mowing season again – but this year, the chore won’t feel nearly as onerous if you plunk down the bucks for the EASYSURGE 18.5-inch lawn mower from Litheli. It’s a novel update to a household necessity that commands – and mostly warrants – its premium asking price.

To my mind, the EASYSURGE is the Mustang Mach-E of grass cutters: a 21st-century reinvention of a classic species, souped up with sleek race-car styling and turbocharged, battery-powered performance. It’s the only self-propelling (brushless) motorized mower I’ve encountered that looks cool standing still, oozes fun, and features uniquely ergonomic controls. Like others in the growing class of battery-powered mowers, the EASYSURGE runs quieter than gas mowers (you can still hear yourself think), produces no pollution, and requires minimal maintenance. All that adds up to more than a utilitarian product – it’s something even your lazy-bones offspring or spouse might be inspired to take for a spin.

+ Pros – Cons Intuitive, ergonomic controls

Lightweight and easy to maneuver

Excellent self-propel system Rear wheels lock when reversing

Battery drains quickly in EASYSURGE mode

Wet grass buildup under the deck "Tackles slopes and dense grass with ease – and looks good doing it."

All Revved Up and Ready to Go

User-friendly from the start, setup and operation were intuitive and relatively easy – even without an owner’s manual in the review sample I unpacked with my pal and sometime test collaborator John Siemiarowski, owner of Electrical Wizardry.

We got the party started on the sloped front lawn of John’s Mt. Airy neighborhood house – a test site two weeks overdue for a good first-of-season clipping. As such, we needed to mow the lawn twice with the Litheli (pronounced Lithe-Lee): first with the grass cutter’s tungsten blade at its highest (6 out of 6) setting, then again at a lower setting for a closer crop. But the going was never tough. The Litheli neither complained nor balked at the dense, moist grass – and the end results were quite gratifying.

Weighing just 40.8 pounds, the EASYSURGE is far lighter than gas-powered mowers that require a heavy aluminum deck. A single able-bodied person can lift the plastic-decked unit out of its packing box. And lo and behold, this thing arrives almost entirely pre-assembled, with wires tucked away, connected, and nothing to screw on or bolt down.

Just flip up, extend, and lock the T-shaped handle at your chosen angle (45 or 55 degrees). Then open the mower’s hood and plug in the 20,000 mAh U20 lithium-ion battery packs. There’s room for four onboard, though only two operate the mower at a time.

Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag

The only piece we needed to attach was the 50-liter (13.2-gallon) rear-mounted grass-catching bag – which is optional. The mower comes with a mulching plug installed. In mulching mode, finely chopped clippings are side-discharged onto the lawn. But if you want to avoid raking – especially after mowing an overgrown lawn – flip up the rear discharge cover, remove the plug, and clip on the bag.

User tip: Three structural support rods are tucked inside the collapsed cloth bag. You’ll need to attach them to fastening strips before clipping the bag into place. If you skip this, the bag may slip off when weighted with grass. For proper setup, consult the illustrated manual.

The manual also reveals that the EASYSURGE supports Bluetooth, enabling basic mower monitoring and adjustments through the Litheli app on your phone or tablet. But honestly, why bother? This mower puts nearly all features and functions right in front of you on the multi-tasking SurgePanel – an unusual instrument array of knobs, buttons, paddles, and thermal touch controls embedded in its steering wheel-style (non-rotating) handle.

The Pleasure’s in the Panel – and the Power

For safety, starting the mower requires a few steps: tap the power-on button, then press the mowing switch while simultaneously pulling up on either of the paddles under the handle. I found this interlocking safety system more intuitive and comfortable than the traditional pull-rod mechanism found on most mowers.

Also unique: changing the cutting height is motorized. Instead of bending over to adjust a lever on the chassis, just dial in one of six blade height settings – ranging roughly from 1 to 3 inches – using a dashboard knob. A satisfying buzz confirms the change.

Mowing speed is also adjustable via the dashboard, from a slow walk (1.34 MPH) to a brisk trot (2.91 MPH), with several options in between. To propel the mower, press a thumb rocker on either side of the handle – just above the paddle switches. And yes, you can change speeds mid-mow.

Need more power for thick patches or steep inclines? Press a dedicated button to engage EASYSURGE mode, which “overclocks” the motor from 3500 to 4100 RPM – a best-in-class spec for sub-20-inch mowers, according to Litheli. The trade-off? Battery life drops fast. You’ll get about 30 minutes of mowing with four batteries in EASYSURGE mode, compared to 100 minutes in Normal mode.

The process may sound complicated, but it’s surprisingly intuitive. Grip the handle and paddle switches, press a thumb rocker, and steer. That’s it. You can push the mower manually without power assist – but expect some resistance. (Think pedaling an e-bike with the motor off.)

One quirk: the rear wheels tend to lock if you try to pull the mower backward in self-propelled mode. The workaround isn’t in the manual, but here’s the trick: release the propel button, nudge the mower forward a couple of feet, then pull back. That disengages the gear lock and frees the wheels. There’s no powered reverse, but once you learn this ritual, it becomes second nature. Honestly, it’s a small price to pay for self-propulsion – especially when tackling hills. (Litheli recommends limiting use to inclines under 20 degrees, but I had no issues pushing it up a 30-degree slope – just a bit of wheel digging.)

Minor Annoyances

Litheli hasn’t solved the age-old issue of wet grass clumping under the deck. It’s easy enough to flip the mower over and scrape it out – but remove the batteries first and make sure the blade has stopped. Never spray water on the unit. Also, expect the sharp-looking plastic body to get scratched unless you flip it onto something soft, like a blanket.

And while the EASYSURGE is quieter than a typical two- or four-stroke gas mower and emits no fumes, it’s not exactly whisper-quiet. (Litheli lists the noise level at 93 decibels.) So skip the early morning or late-night mow – your neighbors won’t thank you.

Pricing and Kit Options

The basic Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5” kit is on sale now for $299.99 (MSRP $429.99). It includes two U20 batteries and a 4.5-amp dual-slot charging dock. Each battery also includes a USB-C to USB-A cable so you can charge it separately using your own power brick. And the USB-C port is bi-directional, meaning it can charge the battery or output power from it. There’s also a USB-A port and a three-prong drop-in connector for the mower or charger.

If you’re mowing more than a quarter-acre and want to avoid a two-hour recharge break, you’ll want all four battery slots filled – good for about an hour or half an acre of weekly mowing on light-to-medium grass. The four-battery version ($389.99, MSRP $671.99) adds roughly $90 to the price.

Editor’s note: Like other tool brands, Litheli (founded in China in 2017) is building a full ecosystem of products powered by the same U20 battery. That means you’ll be able to swap batteries between your mower, chainsaw, drill, paint sprayer, car fridge, or leaf blower. Be aware that some U20 batteries have lower capacity, and while their 16.6-ounce weight may be too much for some jobs, their USB-C and USB-A outputs make them handy for recharging devices like laptops, phones, or drones.

The Bottom Line

The super-intuitive controls and strong performance of the Litheli EASYSURGE (on sale for $299.99, MSRP $429.99) mowed me over. Sure, you can buy an electric mower for less, but its advantages put this baby in a class by itself. It’ll lighten your workload and may even make you the envy of your DIY lawn-care neighbors.

[Image credit: Jonathan Takiff/Techlicious]