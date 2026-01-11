Litheli Skope 800 is a Smarter Take on Robotic Lawn Care

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Robotic lawn mowers have matured to the point where most of the core technology works. Wire-free navigation, obstacle detection, and app control are no longer unusual. What still feels unresolved is how these machines fit into the rest of the tools people already own.

That’s what stood out to us at CES 2026 with Litheli’s Skope 800 robotic mower. While the mower uses camera-based navigation and onboard AI like many competitors, the more interesting part is how it’s powered. Instead of relying on a dedicated, single-use battery, the Skope 800 runs on Litheli’s Infinity Power Share system, the same modular battery platform the company uses across its cordless tools.

In practical terms, that means the battery powering the mower doesn’t have to sit idle when mowing is done. It can be swapped into other Litheli tools, like the Litheli Impact Driver, Litheli Cordless Hedge Trimmer, or Litheli Leaf Blower, or used as a portable power source for charging a phone or other small devices. That kind of flexibility doesn’t grab attention in a demo, but over time it may matter more than another navigation mode or sensor count.

The mowing side of the Skope 800 is solid. It maps lawns visually rather than using boundary wires or RTK base stations, handles small to medium-sized yards, avoids obstacles, resumes where it left off if interrupted, and runs quietly enough for residential use. Those are all things you’d expect from a modern robotic mower in this class.

What it is doing differently is treating the mower as part of a broader power system rather than a standalone gadget. For anyone already invested in Litheli’s tools, that lowers the friction of adding a robot mower to the mix. Fewer chargers, fewer batteries to manage, and less hardware sitting unused in a garage.

Seen that way, the Skope 800 isn’t about pushing mower technology forward so much as making robotic lawn care fit more naturally into how cordless tools already work at home. And at this stage of the category, that kind of practicality is more meaningful than chasing novelty.

[Image credit: Techlicious]