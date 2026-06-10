McDonald's quietly tests AI drive-thru ordering at 5 Chicago locations

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McDonald's is giving AI another shot at the drive-thru after a failed attempt with IBM in 2024. This time, they've partnered with Google on a system called ArchIQ. The chain unveiled the technology last week at its 2026 Worldwide Convention in Las Vegas, presenting it as a cornerstone of "McDonald's Next," the company's new overarching growth strategy.

The drive-thru voice assistant, which franchise owners have taken to calling "Archy," greets customers, takes their orders, processes any changes or special requests, then displays the finalized order and total on a screen before prompting the driver to pull ahead. Right now, the AI service is live at five McDonald's restaurants in the Chicago area, according to Fox 10 in Phoenix. McDonald's has declined to name the specific locations.

Chicago is McDonald's hometown and corporate headquarters. Running the first real-world test there is certainly convenient for keeping a close eye on things.

According to a franchise owner involved in the trial, @McFranchisee on X, Archy can take orders in English and Spanish and can respond when repeat customers say, "Can I get my usual?" The McDonald's franchisee claims the system has processed over one million transactions, with roughly 90% completed without any human intervention. McDonald's has not officially confirmed those figures.

This is not McDonald’s first attempt at an AI drive-thru. The company shut down a previous experiment with IBM in July 2024, after testing the technology at more than 100 locations since 2021. That program was plagued by errors that became social media fodder. One 2023 TikTok video showed the system repeatedly adding chicken nuggets to a customer's order, ignoring their increasingly incredulous requests to stop. Funny in retrospect, but not great for the brand.

CEO Chris Kempczinski, in framing the McDonald's Next strategy, said customers shouldn't have to choose between hospitality and speed. Archy is one way the company plans to achieve that goal. The question is whether the technology can consistently deliver it across thousands of locations, amid the chaos of a real drive-thru lane.

McDonald's is not operating in a vacuum here. Wendy’s launched FreshAI in 2023 and Taco Bell rolled out Voice AI in 2024. The fast food industry is moving in one direction regardless of how any individual test plays out.

At this time, McDonald's has not confirmed plans for a broader rollout. Five locations is a cautious starting point for a chain with roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants. The IBM debacle clearly left a mark. But a pilot this small, tucked away in one metro area with no public timeline attached, also makes it very easy for McDonald's to quietly pull the plug again if things go sideways. Whether "Archy" graduates to the national menu or becomes another cautionary tale about AI hype depends entirely on what's actually happening in those Chicago-area lanes right now.

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[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious generated by ChatGPT]