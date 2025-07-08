New 43mm OnePlus Watch 3: Smaller Size, Same Big Features

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Today, OnePlus launched a 43mm version of its OnePlus Watch 3 for $299, offering the same health and fitness features, accurate GPS, and long battery life that made the 47mm version so popular. The smaller size offers a better fit for users with slimmer wrists without cutting out the features that made the original a standout. It runs on the same dual-engine architecture technology and chipsets and adds comprehensive health monitoring and a new menstrual cycle tracking feature.

We were impressed by the full-size $349 OnePlus Watch 3 when it debuted earlier this year, especially for its rotating crown, sleek, classic design, and excellent battery life. Thanks to the new Silicon Nanostack battery also used in the OnePlus 13 phone, the battery lasts for an impressive five days of use. But sadly, I couldn’t wear it. At 47mm, it looked and felt heavy and oversized on my wrist, and many people, especially women, have said the same.

OnePlus has been listening to the feedback, offering up a 43mm version to answer the call for a more compact watch without compromising on performance. While OnePlus deserves credit for adding a second size option, other brands have long catered to smaller wrists. The Withings ScanWatch Lite ($249.95, on sale for $189.95) comes in a 37mm version, while the ScanWatch 2 ($369.95, on sale for $309.95) offers 38mm and 42mm sizes. And though Apple’s watch sizes appear to be creeping up, consumers are clearly looking for more sizing options without losing premium features.

I’ll forgive OnePlus for being late to the game because this 43mm model fills a real gap for those who want a premium smartwatch that properly fits their wrist. The new OnePlus Watch 3 is now available in Black Steel and Silver Steel for $299.99 on OnePlus.com.Given OnePlus’ history of delivering flagship-tier hardware at more accessible prices, I expect the 43mm Watch 3 will be a serious contender in the Android-friendly smartwatch space.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]