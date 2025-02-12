OnePlus Watch 3 Gets Big Battery Boost & Rotating Crown

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus Watch 3, set to launch on February 18, featuring a whopping 5 days of battery life. Thanks to its OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery, which debuted in the OnePlus 13, the Watch 3's 631mAh battery life improves dramatically over the 3 days offered by the OnePlus Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 3 stands out with its improved design, featuring a rotating crown for easier navigation - a feature found on all Apple Watches. This addition is a big plus point over previous OnePlus models, allowing users to scroll through menus and apps with precision, rather than relying solely on touchscreen interactions.

The lack of a rotating crown was one of the biggest gripes about the OnePlus Watch 2 (the inclusion of its crown was purely for cosmetic reasons), so this news is bound to please the OnePlus Community. It’s a key factor that will make navigation a breeze for less dextrous fingers, or gloved hands.

Beyond the rotating crown and improved battery performance, OnePlus has made other refinements to the watch’s overall design. The OnePlus Watch 3 will sport a titanium bezel (an upgrade over the 2’s stainless steel) and a Sapphire Crystal display with a brighter screen, resulting in a more premium build and sleeker feel.

Although details are somewhat scant on the health and fitness side, One Plus Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer, Celina Shi, told TechRadar that the company is “bringing more accuracy to our sleep-tracking features to provide people rich data about their sleep patterns and quality,” she added “Sleep underpins your daily activities and energy levels so […] we're offering an accurate picture of [users] sleep quality to help improve their health and wellness.”

Running Wear OS 5, which has an intense focus on wellness, the Watch 3 should have deeper health analytics than the Watch 2. And if blood pressure monitoring and ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality are included, that would put the Watch 3 in direct competition with top-tier smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 10 (priced at $399) and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 ($299.99). OnePlus has yet to reveal the price of the Watch 3, but you can find the OnePlus Watch 2 on sale for around $250.

While it doesn’t look like you can pre-order the OnePlus Watch 3, you can subscribe to receive updates, which will net you $30 off ahead of the launch on February 18 at 8:00 AM EST. Color options will be Emerald and Titanium.

[Image credit: OnePlus]