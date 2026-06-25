Prime Day deals on Samsung TVs you should grab

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Samsung threw a lot at Prime Day, but the TVs are where the discounts actually get interesting. You'll find deals on the art-friendly Frame Pro, a compact OLED, and a couple of big-screen sets, live on Amazon through June 26. I went through the whole lineup and pulled the four I'd actually spend money on. Prices on these move around during Prime Day, so may not see the listed price when you buy.

Samsung 65" The Frame Pro (2025): the biggest art-TV discount in the sale

The deal: $1,497.99, down from $2,199.99 (32% off)

The Frame Pro is the one I'd point people to in Samsung's art-TV lineup. It launched at $2,199.99, and right now it's $1,497.99, so that's $702 off. Under the matte screen it's a Mini LED panel running at 144Hz that peaks around 900 nits, which means it holds up as an actual TV and not just a pretty frame on the wall. That matte coating is the best anti-glare you'll find on a TV, and it's the whole reason the art trick works in a bright room. The other clever bit is the wireless One Connect Box, which beams the 4K 144Hz picture to the screen from about 10 meters away, so the only thing running to the TV is the power cable. The bundle even tosses in an Amazon Echo Dot Max and a bezel of your choice to match your wall. If you want a big art TV and you don't care that there's a slightly newer model out, this is the one to buy.

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Samsung 48" S90F OLED: a current OLED at a price that doesn't come around often

The deal: $797.99, down from $1,397.99 (43% off)

A current OLED at $800 doesn't happen often, which is what makes this one stand out. At $797.99 it's $600 off. You get self-lit OLED pixels for true blacks, a 120Hz panel that pushes to 144Hz with a gaming PC, and four full HDMI 2.1 ports with input lag around 10ms, so it's as happy with a console as it is with a movie night. One thing to keep in mind is the panel itself. The 42-inch, 48-inch, and 83-inch TVs use a WOLED panel, not the QD-OLED that the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch S90F sets get. In plain terms, it's a touch less bright and less punchy on color than its siblings, though it still hits around 1,300 nits, so it's hardly dim. I'd grab this for a bedroom, a desk, or a smaller living room where you want OLED contrast without committing to a 55-inch screen.

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Samsung 55" The Frame Pro (2026): the newest art TV, finally in a smaller size

The deal: $1,267.99, down from $1,497.99 (15% off)

Here's the interesting one. The 2026 Frame Pro finally comes in a 55-inch size, which it never did before, so this is the smallest and cheapest model you can get if you want a top art TV from Samsung. It's also the only set here with the newest tricks. There's a new Advanced Glare-Free matte coating that Samsung says scatters about 99% of the light in your room, plus an upgraded wireless One Connect Box that reaches the screen from roughly 30 feet, so nothing but the power cord touches the TV. Behind the glass it's a 144Hz Neo QLED Mini LED panel with the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, and Art Mode pulls from Samsung's Art Store. At $1,267.99 it's 15% off, which is the smallest cut of the bunch, so temper your excitement a little there. The bundle does add an Amazon Echo Show 11 and a year of the Art Store, which is the subscription that actually unlocks those 5,000-plus paintings. This one makes sense for a smaller room where you still want the framed-art look, just with the better anti-glare screen.

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Samsung 75" M80H Neo QLED 4K (2026 model): the cheapest way into a big Mini LED

The deal: $897.99.99, down from $1,197.99 (25% off)

This is the size-for-your-dollar pick. The 75-inch M80H is the cheapest entry point to get yourself a big Samsung Mini LED, at $897.99, which works out to 25% off the $1,197.99 list. It's a straight Mini LED set – no quantum dots – with 4K and Samsung's Vision AI features running on Tizen. The M80H runs at 144Hz, so if you've got a console pushing 120fps, this is your TV. For regular watching, sports, movies, whatever's on, that Mini LED backlight still gets bright and punchy in a sunny room. Treat this as a big, bright living-room screen for everyday viewing and gaming.

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[Image credit: Samsung]