Protect Your Porch: Ring Video Doorbells Are Up to 45% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on May 22, 2025

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer travel, and that also means more packages piling up while you're away. If you’ve been meaning to install a video doorbell to keep an eye on deliveries and deter porch pirates, this is a great time to pick up one of Ring’s battery-powered models; both are on sale at deep discounts.

Ring Battery Doorbell shown installed by a door.

The Ring Battery Doorbell is down to $54.99 (45% off) from its usual $99.99. It has everything most people need: motion alerts, two-way talk, color night vision, and a wide head-to-toe view in 1080p, so you can see faces and packages. It's powered by a built-in battery you can recharge via USB-C – no hardwiring required.

For an extra $45, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus adds higher-resolution 1536p HD+ video, a swappable battery pack that’s easier to recharge, and extra hardware like a corner kit and an interchangeable faceplate for better placement and aesthetics. It’s now $99.99 (33% off), down from $149.99.

We’ve tested a lot of smart doorbells, and Ring remains one of the most reliable options. While you can use Ring doorbells without a subscription, you’ll want to budget for the Ring Protect plan (starting at $4/month) to save and review footage, which is critical if you ever need to report suspicious activity or theft.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, this is it.

[Image credit: Ring]

