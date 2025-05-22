Protect Your Porch: Ring Video Doorbells Are Up to 45% Off

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer travel, and that also means more packages piling up while you're away. If you’ve been meaning to install a video doorbell to keep an eye on deliveries and deter porch pirates, this is a great time to pick up one of Ring’s battery-powered models; both are on sale at deep discounts.
The Ring Battery Doorbell is down to $54.99 (45% off) from its usual $99.99. It has everything most people need: motion alerts, two-way talk, color night vision, and a wide head-to-toe view in 1080p, so you can see faces and packages. It's powered by a built-in battery you can recharge via USB-C – no hardwiring required.
For an extra $45, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus adds higher-resolution 1536p HD+ video, a swappable battery pack that’s easier to recharge, and extra hardware like a corner kit and an interchangeable faceplate for better placement and aesthetics. It’s now $99.99 (33% off), down from $149.99.
We’ve tested a lot of smart doorbells, and Ring remains one of the most reliable options. While you can use Ring doorbells without a subscription, you’ll want to budget for the Ring Protect plan (starting at $4/month) to save and review footage, which is critical if you ever need to report suspicious activity or theft.
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, this is it.
[Image credit: Ring]