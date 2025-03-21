Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Charge Your Android Phone Faster | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | March Madness TV Deals

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

RingConn Gen 2 Air: Premium Health Tracking Without the Premium Price

by Andrea Smith on March 21, 2025

RingConn has unveiled the Gen 2 Air, a streamlined and more affordable version of its subscription-free Gen 2 smart ring. The new model loses some of its premium features, like a titanium build and a portable charging case, but drops the price to $199 – a full $100 less than the standard Gen 2.

RingConn Gen 2 Air shown on a finger

After months of wearing the Gen 2 and a few days with the Gen 2 Air, I'm impressed with RingConn's entry into the affordable smart ring space. RingConn made strategically sound trade-offs to lower costs while keeping the core features intact. It delivers a ring that works with both iOS and Android, tracks health and sleep metrics, and boasts up to 10-day battery life – all without a subscription fee.

Here’s a breakdown of what you get and what you’re missing with the RingConn Gen 2 Air smart ring:

The biggest trade-off with the Gen 2 Air is the lack of sleep apnea monitoring. The Gen 2 was the first smart ring to include this feature, which boasts a 90.7% accuracy, and many users, myself included, found the advanced sleep tracking to be beneficial. If losing this feature isn't a dealbreaker, you'll still get comprehensive sleep tracking, heart rate, HRV, and other health metrics – using the same app as the Gen 2, just without the sleep apnea section.

Read more: Polar's Vantage M3 Delivers Premium Multi-Sport Features Under $400

The Gen 2 comes with a portable USB-C charging case, capable of providing 15-20 full charges before needing a recharge. This is great for when I go on vacation but truthfully, the battery lasts 10 - 12 days on a single charge, and I never get a vacation that long!

The Air gets a slight reduction in battery life, topping out at 10 days between charges, and comes with a USB-C charging dock instead of the case. Plugging in a dock is not as convenient as popping the ring into a charging case, but with 10 battery life, you won’t be reaching for the charger too often.

Another difference between the two models is the materials used. The Gen 2 is made of pure titanium, giving it a premium, ultra-lightweight, and highly durable feel. Meanwhile, the Gen 2 Air features titanium steel, which is slightly heavier but not heavy enough for me to notice a difference in daily wear. The Gen 2 Air is available in Dune Gold and Galaxy Silver, while the Gen 2 adds Rose Gold and Matte Black color options.

RingConn Gen 2 Air is on the left and the RingConn Gen 2 is on the right.

RingConn Gen 2 Air is on the left and the RingConn Gen 2 is on the right.

Should you get the RingConn Gen 2 Air? After testing both models, I'd say it really depends on your specific needs. If sleep apnea monitoring is important to you, you'll want to invest in the RingConn Gen 2 ($299) – it was the first smart ring to offer this feature, and I found its 90.7% accuracy quite impressive during my months of testing.

Read more: Powerbeats Pro 2 Have Heart Rate Monitoring That May Actually Work

For everyone else, even with the slight reduction in materials and battery life, the Gen 2 Air remains a high-quality smart ring with comprehensive features. I barely noticed the difference in weight between the titanium Gen 2 and titanium steel Gen 2 Air during daily wear, and the 10-day battery life is still plenty generous compared to most wearables I've tested.

RingConn Gen 2 Air is on the index finger and the RingConn Gen 2 is on the pointer finger.

The RingConn Gen 2 Air (silver) is worn on the middle finger and the RingConn Gen 2 (black) is on the index finger.

Whether you're looking to move away from a smartwatch or just want to give health and sleep tracking a try without the additional expense of a monthly subscription, the $199 RingConn Gen 2 Air is a compelling and appealing option that delivers nearly the same core experience for $100 less.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]

Topics

News, Health and Home, Health & Fitness, Exercise Monitors, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.