RingConn Gen 2 Air: Premium Health Tracking Without the Premium Price

RingConn has unveiled the Gen 2 Air, a streamlined and more affordable version of its subscription-free Gen 2 smart ring. The new model loses some of its premium features, like a titanium build and a portable charging case, but drops the price to $199 – a full $100 less than the standard Gen 2.

After months of wearing the Gen 2 and a few days with the Gen 2 Air, I'm impressed with RingConn's entry into the affordable smart ring space. RingConn made strategically sound trade-offs to lower costs while keeping the core features intact. It delivers a ring that works with both iOS and Android, tracks health and sleep metrics, and boasts up to 10-day battery life – all without a subscription fee.

Here’s a breakdown of what you get and what you’re missing with the RingConn Gen 2 Air smart ring:

The biggest trade-off with the Gen 2 Air is the lack of sleep apnea monitoring. The Gen 2 was the first smart ring to include this feature, which boasts a 90.7% accuracy, and many users, myself included, found the advanced sleep tracking to be beneficial. If losing this feature isn't a dealbreaker, you'll still get comprehensive sleep tracking, heart rate, HRV, and other health metrics – using the same app as the Gen 2, just without the sleep apnea section.

The Gen 2 comes with a portable USB-C charging case, capable of providing 15-20 full charges before needing a recharge. This is great for when I go on vacation but truthfully, the battery lasts 10 - 12 days on a single charge, and I never get a vacation that long!

The Air gets a slight reduction in battery life, topping out at 10 days between charges, and comes with a USB-C charging dock instead of the case. Plugging in a dock is not as convenient as popping the ring into a charging case, but with 10 battery life, you won’t be reaching for the charger too often.

Another difference between the two models is the materials used. The Gen 2 is made of pure titanium, giving it a premium, ultra-lightweight, and highly durable feel. Meanwhile, the Gen 2 Air features titanium steel, which is slightly heavier but not heavy enough for me to notice a difference in daily wear. The Gen 2 Air is available in Dune Gold and Galaxy Silver, while the Gen 2 adds Rose Gold and Matte Black color options.

RingConn Gen 2 Air is on the left and the RingConn Gen 2 is on the right.

Should you get the RingConn Gen 2 Air? After testing both models, I'd say it really depends on your specific needs. If sleep apnea monitoring is important to you, you'll want to invest in the RingConn Gen 2 ($299) – it was the first smart ring to offer this feature, and I found its 90.7% accuracy quite impressive during my months of testing.

For everyone else, even with the slight reduction in materials and battery life, the Gen 2 Air remains a high-quality smart ring with comprehensive features. I barely noticed the difference in weight between the titanium Gen 2 and titanium steel Gen 2 Air during daily wear, and the 10-day battery life is still plenty generous compared to most wearables I've tested.

The RingConn Gen 2 Air (silver) is worn on the middle finger and the RingConn Gen 2 (black) is on the index finger.

Whether you're looking to move away from a smartwatch or just want to give health and sleep tracking a try without the additional expense of a monthly subscription, the $199 RingConn Gen 2 Air is a compelling and appealing option that delivers nearly the same core experience for $100 less.

