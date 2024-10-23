Polar's Vantage M3 Delivers Premium Multi-Sport Features Under $400

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Polar is well known for delivering high-quality fitness wearables that cater to serious athletes. With the launch of the Polar Vantage M3, they’ve put the company’s premium multi-sport training features into a watch that’s far more affordable than the rest of Polar's lineup. The completely redesigned Vantage M3 ($399.95) is a significant upgrade from the Vantage M2, delivering a sportier look and the advanced sensors and training tools typically found in much more expensive watches, like the Grit X2 Pro ($749.95).

Bright AMOLED display with more data at a glance

The new 1.28-inch AMOLED display replaces the M2's 1.2-inch MIP LCD screen, offering both a larger size and higher pixel density. This higher resolution allows Polar to fit more information on the screen, making it easier to track your stats at a glance, even during intense training. While the Grit X2 Pro has a larger 1.39-inch display, the Vantage M3 should offer excellent readability and vibrant visuals minus the bulk of the Pro model, though I haven't had a chance to see it in person yet.

The AMOLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 for durability and offers up to 1500 nits of brightness. Having used watches at 1,000 and 2,000 nits brightness, 1,500 nits is plenty for all but direct sunlight. This is important for outdoor workouts and races where visibility is key.

Maps and offline navigation

The addition of offline maps and dual-frequency GPS is a major improvement from the Vantage M2, which lacked any mapping functionality. With the Vantage M3, you can now download topographic maps directly to the watch and get turn-by-turn directions, even without a phone. With a pixel density of 325 PPI, the M3 has plenty of resolution for these maps to remain clear and readable.

For trail runners, hikers, and cyclists, offline maps make the Vantage M3 a much more versatile tool for outdoor adventures. You can sync routes from Strava or Komoot, and the watch will guide you every step of the way.

Advanced sensors for more detailed training insights

The Vantage M3 inherits all of the sensors and the same processor found in the much more expensive Grit X2 Pro, giving users access to a wealth of health and fitness data that wasn’t available on the M2. These include a wrist-based ECG for heart rate accuracy, SpO2 sensors for measuring blood oxygen levels, and temperature tracking that monitors your skin temperature overnight.

With these sensors and data, the M3 supports the same broad range of multi-sport features and analytics as the Grit X2 Pro. You can take advantage of tools like Training Load Pro to monitor how different types of exercise strain the body, FitSpark to receive personalized workout recommendations, and Running Program for those training for races. These features are designed to help you optimize your training and avoid overtraining.

Designed for performance

Despite its larger display, the Vantage M3 is slimmer and more compact than the Vantage M2. The M3 weighs slightly more at 53 grams (versus 45 grams for the M2), but its sleek stainless steel bezel and slimmer 12mm profile give it a sporty look you can wear every day.

Battery life has remained about the same between the Vantage M3 and M2. The M3 gets 30 hours of performance training and seven days in smartwatch mode, whereas the M2 gets 28 hours for performance training and eight days in smartwatch mode, according to Polar.

In comparison, the Grit X2 Pro is much larger and heavier, but that’s due to its rugged build for extreme sports, longer-life battery (43 hours training/10 days watch), and larger display. While the Grit X2 Pro is designed for athletes pushing the limits in tough environments, the Vantage M3 is more than capable of handling multi-sport day-to-day training needs and doesn't look like a ruggedized sports watch.

The bottom line

The Vantage M3 ($399.95 on Polar and Amazon) hits a sweet spot in the sports smartwatch market. Whether you're looking to improve your performance, manage your recovery, or simply enjoy the convenience of offline maps, the Polar Vantage M3 delivers serious value.

