Rokid’s AI Style Are Smart Glasses I’d Actually Wear All Day

by Andrea Smith on January 09, 2026

Writer wears Roki AI Glasses Style

If you’ve been curious about smart glasses but turned off by designs that look bulky, awkward, or a little too sci-fi, Rokid has a new option worth a look. At CES 2026, Rokid introduced Rokid AI Glasses Style, a lightweight, display-free pair of smart glasses designed to blend in like normal eyewear instead of calling attention to themselves. By ditching the display and focusing on AI, cameras, audio, and comfort, Rokid is clearly aiming at people who want the benefits of smart glasses without looking nerdy or clunky.

It’s also a clear shift from Rokid’s own earlier smart glasses, which included a built-in head-up display. Those HUD models were more about showing information in your line of sight, translations, prompts, AR-style visuals, and they felt closer to a tech tool than something you’d wear all day.

With Style, Rokid has gone in the opposite direction, ditching the display entirely in favor of a lighter frame, voice-first AI, and better everyday comfort. In my view, that’s a smart move. Losing the HUD makes Style feel less like wearable tech and more like real glasses, which is exactly what smart eyewear needs if it’s going to become something people actually keep on their faces from morning to night.

Writer is shown from the side wearing Roki AI Glasses Style

The camera story is interesting, especially compared to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which I frequently use. Both use 12MP cameras, but they’re optimized a little differently. Meta’s Ray-Bans focus more on higher-resolution video and social sharing tied closely to Meta’s platforms, while Rokid’s camera feels more about ease and flexibility, quick photos, vertical video that’s already framed for social, and less fuss overall. The Ai Glasses Style supports three native capture formats (3:4, 4:3, and 9:16), so vertical video for Shorts, Reels, or TikTok doesn’t require awkward cropping or editing later.

Rokid’s approach feels very natural, especially paired with the lighter frame (only 38.5g) and longer claimed battery life for up to 12 hours of real-world use.

Inside, Rokid uses a dual-chip setup. An NXP RT600 chip handles low-power, always-on tasks, while Qualcomm’s AR1 platform takes care of AI and imaging. That split is what allows Rokid to promise all-day wear without killing the battery.

Designed for people who wear glasses

One thing I really like about Rokid Style is how easy it makes wearing prescription lenses. Instead of feeling like an afterthought, prescriptions are built into the whole experience from the start. You can order everything online, whether you need single-vision lenses or progressives, and there are plenty of lens options to choose from, including transition lenses, tints, and blue-light filtering. There’s even a purple option, which, of course, happens to be my favorite.

The purple tinted lenses you can select for Rokid AI Glasses Style

Compared to my Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 glasses, Rokid’s prescription process feels far more streamlined. I use my Ray-Bans constantly, but getting prescription lenses made was more involved. Rokid’s promise of uploading a prescription and having lenses delivered in about a week is appealing, especially if you wear glasses full-time.

Pricing and availability

Rokid AI Glasses Style starts at $299, with a “Golden Bundle” option at $398 that includes photochromic prescription lenses. Pre-orders are open now with a small deposit, and the global launch is scheduled for January 19, 2026. Jet Black launches first, with Translucent Grey arriving in March.

My take

Rokid Style feels like one of the most practical takes on smart glasses I’ve seen so far. By removing the display and focusing on comfort, AI, and prescription support, Rokid is clearly aiming for something you’d actually wear all day, not just show off.

Style will appeal to people who want a lighter, more traditional-looking pair of glasses with stronger AI features and an easier prescription process. At this price, Rokid Style could be a smart entry point for anyone curious about AI glasses who doesn’t want to feel like they’re wearing a piece of tech on their face all day.

[Image credit: Techlicious]

