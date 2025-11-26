Rokid Max AR Glasses at a Crazy-Low Price Right Now

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you or someone on your gift list has always wanted a pair of AR glasses, the Rokid Max, priced at $150 (usually $289.00) – 48% off – is a can’t-miss deal. These glasses deliver an impressive viewing experience: Think a virtual 160-inch screen floating in front of you from about 10 feet away without the bulky headset look.

These glasses pack a sharp 1080p Full HD Micro-OLED display with 600 nits of brightness, making movies and games look crisp and vibrant. The 50-degree field of view is one of the widest available, and the 120Hz refresh rate is smooth enough for gaming. At just 75 grams, they’re lighter than most AR glasses and still manage to pack in directional speakers. And physical diopter adjustments to correct nearsightedness. So many people can skip prescription inserts altogether, which can cost more than $100 themselves.

To use the Max, you plug them directly into anything with a USB-C display out port: phones, gaming systems, laptops, tablets. And you don't have to worry about charging them, since the glasses pull power from your device.

The bottom line: At $150, the Rokid Max are an excellent deal for a surprisingly feature-packed pair of AR glasses. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump into augmented reality, this is it.

Get the deal on Amazon

Read next: Rokid’s New Smart Glasses Promise Accessibility Breakthroughs

[Image credit: Rokid]