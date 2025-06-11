Roku’s 2025 TVs Add Mini-LED, Smarter Picture Tech Starting at $130

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Roku has refreshed its entire self-branded TV lineup for 2025, rolling out new models across its Select, Plus, and Pro Series with updated hardware, better picture quality, and smarter software. The new lineup is available now with prices starting at $130.

The most affordable options are the Roku Select Series HD models, which start at $130 for a 24-inch screen. The 4K Select models start at $217.99 for 43 inches and scale all the way up to 85 inches. Roku's mid-range Plus Series, now featuring Mini-LED backlighting and Smart Picture Max – previously exclusive to the Pro Series – starts at $347.99 for the 55-inch model. At the top, the revamped Roku Pro Series starts at $599.99 for 55 inches, bringing premium upgrades like hands-free voice control, a rechargeable Roku Voice Remote Pro, and significantly improved dynamic contrast.

Among the more notable changes in the Pro Series is a new generation of Roku’s Smart Picture Max, which dynamically adjusts contrast and clarity based on what you’re watching. Roku claims a 75% boost in dynamic contrast compared to last year’s model thanks to a redesigned Mini-LED panel. That should deliver crisper highlights and better shadow detail, especially in darker scenes.

Read more: How to Hide Your TV Cords

The new Plus Series models also receive big upgrades, adding last year’s Pro Mini-LED and Smart Picture Max, plus a built-in subwoofer that gives a welcome boost to bass-heavy content like movies and live sports. Roku has also built in a remote finder button and cable management system – small things, but thoughtful touches that make a difference in day-to-day use.

For budget-conscious shoppers, the expanded Select Series offers HD and 4K options with Dolby Audio, HDR10+ support on 4K models, and screen sizes up to 85 inches. No, you won’t get the picture quality of the more expensive sets, but for casual viewing in bedrooms or guest spaces, it’s a compelling value.

Read more: All of the Roku Streaming Players Compared

If you’re shopping for a new TV in 2025, Roku’s lineup offers meaningful upgrades without price increases, especially if you’re eyeing the midrange or large-screen budget models.

[Image credit:Techlicious]