Roku Slashes Streaming Video Subscriptions From Now Till Monday

With holiday downtime and cold or raining nights coming, couch potato season is in swing. Just in time, Roku's Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales are on. You can find some huge savings from now through December 1 (11:59 pm Pacific Time). But there are also some tiny deals – especially when you reckon how short they last and if the subscriptions are "basic" or "essential" - AKA with commercials.

Reading through the entire set of over 30 offerings is a bit like that other end-of-year tradition – picking a health insurance plan. We've done the work to prepare this guide to the best and the so-so.

Roku is also offering deals on its streaming devices to take advantage of these streaming discounts or update your current Roku gear. They range from $15.99 for a streaming stick to $999.99 for a 75-inch Roku TV. These include some of our favorite Roku devices. (Some smart home security products are also on sale.)

Big Long-Term Streaming Savings

Some choice services have big discounts that last for a long time. The standout household name here is Apple TV. At 50% off the regular $12.99 price for six months, you have plenty of time to binge Ted Lasso, Severance, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and more. FOX One + FOX Nation is a reasonable mainstream deal, at 20% off ($19.99/month) for sports, conservative commentary, and a wide range of entertainment from Bob's Burgers to Master Chef.

HBO Max and the Disney+/Hulu Bundle are down to $2.99 and $4.99, respectively, each for 12 months. However, these deals are only on the basic tiers, so you'll have to contend with commercials.

In the lesser-known tier, you can get 12 months of horror on Screambox ($2.99/month), indie flicks and documentaries on Fandor ($1.99) and Dove Channel ($1.99), anime on RetroCrush ($1.99), pulp and cult classics on Midnight Pulp ($2.99), and six months of romance on Passionflix ($3.99).

Big Savings for a Short Time

You can binge for close to nothing (63%-88% off) for two months with over two dozen channels. Big names include Paramount+ ($2.99/month) for the CBS universe.

STARZ ($2.99/month), AMC+ ($1.99 with ads, $2.99 without), and MGM+ ($0.99) for movies and TV shows from pulp to prestige; and Crunchyroll ($1.99) for more anime. Several "Kids & Family" channels have steep discounts. That's just scratching the surface in this category, which makes up the majority of Roku's sale offerings.

Flash in the Pan Deals

Clear your calendar and set a reminder on it for Roku's one-month specials. These include $0.99 for PlayKids Learning and prices from $45.99 on Fubo. The latter is essential live cable TV over the internet, featuring over 350 TV channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, USA Network, and major sports channels such as ESPN, CBS Sports, MLB Network, and the Golf Channel.

[Image credit: Sean Captain/Techlicious via ChatGPT]