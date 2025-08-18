Meet Samsung’s Largest Neo QLED TV Yet – 115 Inches

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Samsung has officially unveiled the largest Neo QLED 4K TV it has ever made – the 115-inch QN90F. At $26,999, it's aimed squarely at people with very deep pockets who want a truly cinematic experience at home without compromising on brightness or detail.

This set relies on Samsung's latest NQ8 AI Gen3 processor to sharpen picture quality across its massive screen, applying AI upscaling to older or lower-resolution content so it doesn't get lost in the extra real estate. Samsung also added what it calls its "Supersize Picture Enhancer" to reduce noise and keep the image crisp – a not-so-subtle acknowledgment that bigger screens sometimes expose flaws smaller ones can hide.

You'll also find the company's Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, which provides precise backlight control, a glare-reduction coating to reduce reflections, and motion handling of up to 144Hz for smooth sports and gaming. On the audio side, Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound+ are designed to make the sound match the on-screen action.

Where This Fits in the TV Market

The 115-inch QN90F is the largest of Samsung's Mini LED line, but it's not the best TV technology that Samsung has to offer. Just last week, Samsung announced its new 115-inch MicroLED-based Micro RGB TV (Price TBA).

MicroLED is where the future lies. It offers all the advantages of OLED – pixel-level illumination and infinite contrast – without the downsides. There’s no risk of burn-in, no shortened lifespan, and the technology can deliver peak brightness levels up to 30 times higher. At $26,999, the 115-inch QN90F is a flagship TV with an impressive picture and, in this context, a relatively affordable luxury. By contrast, a 115-inch MicroLED set remains astronomically expensive – but it’s a glimpse of where displays are truly headed.

