Samsung Rolls Out Smart Screens on Wheels for $700

It's not always a bad sign when a new product announcement makes you go, "Huh?" – but in my long experience seeing new tech products, it often is. It took me a few minutes to figure out what Samsung's new Movingstyle and Movingstyle M7 mobile monitors are meant for. Essentially, they let you take a huge tablet-like device or a small TV around the house with ease. If that sounds appealing, or at least intriguing, read on.

"The places where we work, interact and enjoy our content are ever-expanding, both inside our homes and out," says Samsung's product announcement. Movingstyle is for the inside part. Samsung is offering two of these monitors: the 27-inch touchscreen Movingstyle for $1199 and the 32-inch Movingstyle M7 (non-touchscreen) for $699. Each mounts on a pole, attached to a wide circular base, equipped with wheels. The battery-powered 27-inch screen is also detachable, featuring a combination handle and kickstand, and a battery life of up to three hours, per the company.

Samsung says, "You can use it just like a tablet." It's not always a good sales pitch to say your new product category does the same thing as a well-established and extremely popular category. The Movingstyle's selling point, of course, is that it's a lot bigger. It's also not as capable as a tablet, although it's pretty smart. Running on the One UI Tizen OS, the Movingstyle supports Samsung TV Plus and Gaming Hub for entertainment, as well as its Smart Hub apps and Bixby voice control. Pairing with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or later also enables gesture control.

To get a full computing experience, you'll need to attach another device via USB, HDMI, or wireless casting from the even smarter devices you already own. In this scenario, it does what a lot of other TVs or wireless monitors do. Its QHD resolution is about half that of a 4K/UHD set. A 120Hz refresh rate should produce smooth video, with support for HDR10+ for deep blacks and detail in shadows, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung is not the first company to pursue the movable screen category. LG's 27-Inch StanbyME 2 has many of the same features, including the rolling stand. It offers the same resolution and touchscreen capability. The screen runs LG's WebOS operating system, allowing it to function as a smart TV that supports apps like streaming services and games. The StanbyME 2 lists for $1,199.99 but is currently on sale on Amazon for $896.99 (25% off).

The Movingstyle M7 screen is affixed to its rolling stand, which offers height and tilt adjustment. You can also rotate the screen from landscape to portrait orientation for your Instagram and TikTok viewing. In some ways, it's a 4K TV (without a touchscreen and with a modest 60Hz refresh rate) you can take into any room. It provides USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A ports.

According to Nielsen, the average American household had about two TVs (in 2022), although I've certainly seen homes with a lot more. If you have more places you like to watch than you have TVs, a movable model could help you bring video to any room without having to buy a TV for all of them. Although you could buy several stationary TVs for the cost of a Movingstyle. On Amazon, 32-inch 4K TVs start around $100. For $497.99 (or at an Amazon sale price of $397.99), you can buy Samsung's own top-flight 32-Inch Class QLED Q8F 4K UHD Smart TV (2025 Model).

Samsung's standard 32-inch smart TVs don't have all that, but they do have a power cable – just like the Movingstyle M7. In a promotional video on YouTube, the M7 rolls across the floor, dragging its 13-foot cable behind it like an old-school vacuum. That's a wood floor. I wonder how smoothly it and the 27-inch Movingstyle would roll and how steadily they would stand on carpet. Samsung does say they can handle both types of floors, though.

Other, generally cheaper, video products provide much of what these screens do. But if this full set of features in one package appeals to you, go ahead and take Movingstyle for a test drive. The Movingstyle M7 is available now on Samsung.com for $699.99 and the touchscreen edition for $1,199.99.

