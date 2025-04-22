The Battery-Powered TV That's Perfect for Tailgating or Poolside

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

There’s no shortage of portable screens these days, but the Skyworth Companion Portable 24P100 24-inch LED TV stands out for one simple reason – it’s a real TV, with a built-in battery and Google TV onboard. I saw it in action at a recent press event and walked away thinking how practical it could be for tailgating, outdoor movie nights, or watching the game from a shaded lounge chair at the pool.

Let’s start with portability. Weighing just over nine pounds and featuring a leather-style carry handle, I could easily pick it up and carry it one-handed. This isn’t a rugged outdoor TV for your patio wall – it’s more of a grab-and-go screen.

Indoors, the 24-inch Full HD (1080p) screen looked bright and colorful while playing a baseball game. But keep your expectations in check when taking it outside. With a peak brightness of just 250 nits, you’ll need to place the TV in the shade for a good viewing experience. Thankfully, the matte anti-glare coating does help reduce reflections, even when there’s ambient light around.

The built-in battery lasts about three hours, which is enough to get through a full game or a movie. And since it runs on Google TV, you get access to all the major streaming apps – Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and so on – right out of the box.

As for sound, the front-facing 8-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio a capable of producing enough volume if you’re seated nearby. There’s also Bluetooth 5.1, so you can pair it with portable speakers to follow the action even if you can’t always see the screen.

The price? The Skyworth Companion Portable 24P100 is $399. That’s not cheap for a 24-inch screen, but considering the battery power, Google TV integration, and portability, I can see this appealing to people who want a portable screen to watch anywhere but their living room.

