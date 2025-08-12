Sling TV Adds Short-Term Passes – Watch Live Sports for Less

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Sling TV is shaking up the streaming playbook with short-term passes that let you stream premium live TV for as little as one day. The new $4.99 Day Pass, $9.99 Weekend Pass, and $14.99 Week Pass give you access to Sling Orange channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, CNN, and more, without locking you into a monthly subscription.

With football season just around the corner – and games scattered across multiple networks – being able to pay for just the days you actually want to watch is an interesting idea. Instead of committing to a month of service you might barely use, you can drop in for a Saturday rivalry matchup, stay for a weekend of back-to-back games, or grab a week to catch the playoffs.

The passes aren’t just for sports. They work for award shows, binge-watching a new series, or keeping the kids entertained during a school break. You can also tack on Sling’s “Extras” channel bundles for just a few dollars more – $1 for a Day Pass, $2 for a Weekend Pass, or $3 for a Week Pass – adding categories like Sports Extra, Kids Extra, or News Extra.

Of course, this model won’t replace a full subscription for anyone who watches TV daily. But as an à la carte option for big events or casual viewing, it’s a smart move that gives people more control over how they pay for streaming. And given how fractured sports broadcasting has become, I expect plenty of fans will use Sling TV passes to fill in the gaps without inflating their monthly bills.

[Image credit: Sling TV]