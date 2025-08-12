Tech Made Simple

Sling TV Adds Short-Term Passes – Watch Live Sports for Less

by Suzanne Kantra on August 12, 2025

Sling TV is shaking up the streaming playbook with short-term passes that let you stream premium live TV for as little as one day. The new $4.99 Day Pass, $9.99 Weekend Pass, and $14.99 Week Pass give you access to Sling Orange channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, CNN, and more, without locking you into a monthly subscription.

With football season just around the corner – and games scattered across multiple networks – being able to pay for just the days you actually want to watch is an interesting idea. Instead of committing to a month of service you might barely use, you can drop in for a Saturday rivalry matchup, stay for a weekend of back-to-back games, or grab a week to catch the playoffs.

The passes aren’t just for sports. They work for award shows, binge-watching a new series, or keeping the kids entertained during a school break. You can also tack on Sling’s “Extras” channel bundles for just a few dollars more – $1 for a Day Pass, $2 for a Weekend Pass, or $3 for a Week Pass – adding categories like Sports Extra, Kids Extra, or News Extra.

Of course, this model won’t replace a full subscription for anyone who watches TV daily. But as an à la carte option for big events or casual viewing, it’s a smart move that gives people more control over how they pay for streaming. And given how fractured sports broadcasting has become, I expect plenty of fans will use Sling TV passes to fill in the gaps without inflating their monthly bills.

[Image credit: Sling TV]

