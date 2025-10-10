Gemini Live on Sony Headphones: A Great Idea That’s Half Baked

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Recently, Sony pushed out an update to two of its flagship headphones: the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds and the Sony WH-1000XM6 over-ear model. This update enables two neat features. The first is Audio Sharing, which basically allows you to pair two sets of headphones to the same device for a mini silent disco. In the second update, Sony added Google's Gemini Live support.

This next level of access allows a full conversation with Google's AI engine. You can converse back and forth without constant activation words and even interrupt Gemini Live to say something else or ask another question. Until recently, Gemini Live support was limited to Google's Pixel Buds earbuds.

But Sony's Gemini Live support update is less powerful than it may sound. Upon hearing this news, I updated my own pair of Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones (or XM6s, for short) to try it out. I also used Gemini Live on the Bose QC Ultra earbuds (1st generation), the Pixel Buds 2a, and the OnePlus Buds 4. All were paired to my Pixel 10 Pro Fold phone. Here's how things turned out.

A Convenient Upgrade

With the Sony and Google headphones, you can activate Gemini Live by saying "Hey Google, let's talk live." (This phrase is crucial. Saying something like "Hey Google, let's go live." makes Gemini think you want to start a live stream.) OnePlus Buds 4 and the Bose QC Ultra earbuds add the extra step of asking you to unlock your phone before Gemini Live can launch. The Pixel and updated Sony skip that step and go straight into Gemini Live.

That appears to be the difference between having this feature and not having it. You can still use Gemini Live with any other earbuds, as long as your phone is unlocked. Also, Gemini Live cannot access settings on your headphones, like turning on transparency mode, the way that Apple's AirPods can. Finally, even with the Pixel and updated Sony headphones, there's no way to end a Gemini Live session without pulling out your phone and pressing the red "X" button.

Sony's update makes it easier and safer to access Gemini Live, say when you're on a run or driving. But I'm still waiting for the ability to turn Gemini Live off (as well as on) and to change headphone settings using just my voice.

