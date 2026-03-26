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These $80 open-ear buds keep you safe during outdoor exercise

by Palash Volvoikar on March 26, 2026

The Soundcore AeroFit 2 sit in their charging case.

Open-ear earbuds have been blowing up lately, and for good reason – they don't plug your ear canal, so you can hear traffic, conversations, and everything around you while still listening to music or podcasts. That makes them great for running, walking, or even working at a desk where you need to stay aware of your surroundings. The tradeoff is that they are not ideal for noisy environments like subways or loud gyms, but that is kind of the point.

One of our favorite pairs of open-ear buds is the Soundcore AeorFit 2. Open-ear earbuds used to sound pretty thin, but the AeroFit 2 surprised us with their sound quality. Soundcore uses larger racetrack-shaped drivers here that push noticeably better bass than what you would expect from the category. These buds also support LDAC for higher-quality audio streaming if your phone supports it, which is a nice bonus.

The AeroFit 2 are also very comfortable to wear. They have adjustable ear hooks that Soundcore says fit over 99% of ear shapes, and at about 10 grams per earbud, they are light enough that you tend to forget they're there. Battery life is 10 hours per charge with another 42 hours in the case, so you are not going to run out mid-day. They also have an IP55 water-resistant rating, which means sweat and light rain should not be an issue.

Read moreThe Best Open Ear Headphones You Can Buy Today

In short, there are a ton of reasons these earbuds made our list of the best open-ear headphones. And now we can add price to the mix. Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the Soundcore AeroFit 2 down to $79.98, a 38% discount from its usual $129.99. That's $50 off, and the lowest price we’ve seen on this pair of earbuds. The deal is live on Amazon right now and runs through March 31.

GET THE DEAL ON AMAZON

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