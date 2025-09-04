This AI Art Frame Runs 2 Years Without a Power Cord

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I’ve tried plenty of AI art generators on TVs, and it’s always fun to see what you can create from just a short prompt. SwitchBot is bringing that same creative spark to your walls with its new AI Art Frame, announced today at IFA 2025. Instead of a static painting or print, you get a frame that can transform into whatever you – or your kids – dream up. For anyone who likes to change up the look of a room, this could be a playful, endlessly customizable addition.

What makes SwitchBot’s approach interesting is the use of E Ink Spectra 6 color e-paper rather than an LCD or OLED display. The effect is closer to paper than a vibrant, glowing screen, with no blue light and visuals that are comfortable for long-term viewing. More importantly, it allows the frame to run for up to two years on a single charge. That’s a huge deal, because most digital art frames require power cords, and cords are always a design compromise. By running wire-free, the AI Art Frame can blend in as naturally as any print you’d buy at IKEA (and yes, it’s designed to be compatible with IKEA frames).

The creative side is handled directly in the SwitchBot app. You can type in a text prompt or upload an image, and the frame will generate new artwork on demand. SwitchBot says its AI model is trained locally rather than relying on third-party services, which means your prompts stay private and the model will keep improving over time. Beyond AI art, you can also upload your own family photos or other images, making it as much a personal display as it is a digital gallery.

Read more: Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home – and It’s About Time

Sizes range from 7.3 inches for a desktop version up to a 31.5-inch wall-mountable model, with a 13.3-inch middle option that’s about the size of a standard laptop screen. You can use them in portrait or landscape orientation, and the aluminum housing gives the frames a minimal, gallery-like feel.

The SwitchBot AI Art Frame is expected to ship in November 2025. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

[Image credit: SwitchBot]