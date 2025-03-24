Tech Made Simple

Our Favorite Smart Lock for Renters Is 58% Off

by Suzanne Kantra on March 24, 2025

If you’ve been holding out for a smarter way to secure your home without drilling holes or replacing your door hardware, now’s your moment. Starting tomorrow, March 25 through March 31, 2025, you can grab the SwitchBot Lock Pro combo pack – which includes the Lock Pro, the fingerprint-enabled Keypad Touch, and the Matter-compatible Hub Mini –for just $83.99 – a massive 58% off its regular price.

We reviewed the SwitchBot Lock Pro and called it “the best smart lock solution for renters.” And for good reason: it installs using your existing lock screws, so there’s no damage and no sticky adhesives to fail – unlike the original SwitchBot Lock, which had a frustrating habit of falling off the door.

SwitchBot Lock Pro installed

In our testing, the Pro model held tight, worked smoothly, and proved incredibly flexible. You can unlock it via Bluetooth using the app, a physical key, or – if you get the optional keypad – by fingerprint, PIN code, NFC card, or remotely through a smart hub. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings when paired with a SwitchBot Hub Mini (also included in the combo pack), and it even supports Matter.

The setup took under 10 minutes on a decades-old deadbolt, making it ideal for renters or anyone with a non-standard lock. The app is clean and easy to use, and the lock operates quietly – perfect for apartments or shared spaces.

At under $84 for the Lock Pro, Keypad Touch, and Hub Mini Matter, this deal is a no-brainer for anyone looking to step up their home security without breaking the lease – or the bank. The sale runs March 25–31, 2025, and it’s available through Amazon and the SwitchBot website.

