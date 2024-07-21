SwitchBot Lock Pro Review: The Smart Lock Solution for Renters

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The smart lock market has long overlooked a significant demographic: renters and homeowners unable to modify their existing locks. The first SwitchBot Lock, released in 2022, aimed to fill that gap with an innovative design that could be mounted over your existing lock using adhesive tape. The concept worked well, but the adhesive tape's potential to fail and for the lock to fall off the door (as it has numerous times in my apartment) was a fatal flaw that we couldn't overlook.

The new SwitchBot Pro, priced at $119.99, solves that design issue by using your existing lock screws to attach the lock to the door, making it far more secure. In my testing, I found this to be a vast improvement over its predecessor, holding tightly and operating smoothly to lock and unlock. Along with other overall improvements to the functionality, this is now the perfect lock for renters like me.

+ Pros – Cons Easy installation for a variety of lock types. and secure mounting using existing lock screws

Multiple convenient unlocking methods are available

Improved battery life with optional extended power pack

Compatible with every major smart home system Bulky design and limited color options (only available in black)

Default app notifications can be excessive

Smart home integration requires the purchase of a Switchbot hub "The best smart lock solution for renters."

Design and installation

The SwitchBot Lock Pro showcases a more refined profile compared to its predecessor, though it remains a noticeable addition to your door. Constructed with an aluminum-magnesium alloy and PC + ABS materials, the lock feels sturdy and well-built. However, the device is only available in black, which may not complement your door hardware.

The Lock Pro's unique feature is its compatibility with a wide range of lock types. SwitchBot claims support for various locks, including euro profiles, knob cylinders, double-cylinder deadbolts, and more. This makes it an option for a broad range of users, including those with older or unique lock systems. Crucially for renters, the Lock Pro doesn't require any permanent modifications to your door or original lock. You can easily remove it when moving out, leaving no trace behind – a feature that's sure to please both tenants and landlords alike.

In my testing, I successfully installed the Lock Pro on a lock dating back to the 1960s. The entire process took under 10 minutes and involved removing two screws from my existing lock plate and then using those same screws to attach the mounting bracket for the SwitchBot Lock Pro. The main Lock Pro unit clicks over the knob of your existing lock and onto its mounting bracket and is held permanently in place with four locking screws.

While the process is generally smooth, some users might find aligning the lock with certain door types slightly challenging. If there are fit issues with the thumb turn on your lock, the new SwitchBot Lock Pro can attach directly to the interior lock spindle. SwitchBot provides detailed instructions and video tutorials to assist you with installation.

Key features

Like its predecessor, the SwitchBot Lock Pro boasts the same impressive array of features designed to enhance security and convenience, along with a few minor upgrades.

Multiple unlocking methods

Out of the box, the Lock Pro allows for unlocking via Bluetooth using the SwitchBot app on your phone or watch. And because you haven't replaced your existing lock hardware, you can still use your old physical key, as well. But when paired with an optional keypad (which I highly recommend) and smart hub, the Lock Pro offers a plethora of options that support a number of real-world use cases.

In my household, everyone has their fingerprints registered with the keypad for easy access (fingerprints are only stored locally in the pad for privacy protection). We also set up temporary numerical codes for the keypad through the app for occasional visitors, such as our dog walker. And on the rare occasion someone needs to get in when we're not home, we can unlock the door remotely using the smart hub. There is even an NFC entry card option with the keypad if you want to give someone a physical means of entry and can't or don't want to make additional keys.

During more than a year of my family's use of the original SwitchBot Lock, all these methods functioned as advertised, with fingerprint recognition being particularly impressive in terms of speed and accuracy.

The Lock Pro can also be set to automatically lock after a set period of time if it has been left unlocked; which happens every single time my kids enter or leave the apartment.

One new feature with the SwitchBot Lock Pro is the ability to open and close the lock from the inside with just a press on the knob instead of turning it (though you can still do that, too).

The lock operates quietly, with only a soft whir audible during locking and unlocking. This is a welcome feature, especially for users in apartments or shared living spaces.

Battery life

The Lock Pro uses four AA batteries, providing up to nine months of use, according to SwitchBot. This is a significant improvement over the previous model's six-month lifespan. SwitchBot offers an optional Dual Power Pack for users seeking extended battery life, promising up to 12 months of use.

A noteworthy feature is the Low Battery Unlock, which allows access even after the low battery warning, preventing lockouts. In practice, the low battery notifications provided ample warning for replacement.

Smart home integration

When paired with the optional SwitchBot Hub Mini, the Lock Pro is compatible with Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. The Hub Mini is also Matter compatible.

The Hub Mini provides the additional remote locking/unlocking features I discussed above, along with real-time notifications for door lock status, door position, and more via the app. These features worked reliably during my testing, though the frequency of notifications was initially overwhelming and required adjustment in the app settings (I really didn't need to get an alert every time someone opened the door).

SwitchBot app

The SwitchBot app, which controls the Lock Pro, is intuitive and user-friendly. It allows for easy management of access codes for the keypad, monitoring lock status, and customization of settings. The app integrates well with other SwitchBot products, creating a cohesive smart home experience for those invested in the ecosystem.

Pricing and value

At $119.99 MSRP, the SwitchBot Lock Pro offers excellent value. The pricing is particularly competitive when considering the device's feature set, improved design, and unique suitability for renters.

Optional accessories like the Keypad Touch ($59.99) and Hub Mini Matter Enabled ($39.99) add to the overall cost but provide additional functionality that many users will find worthwhile. Even with these add-ons, the total cost remains competitive with high-end smart locks that may not offer the same level of features.

The bottom line

For renters especially, the SwitchBot Lock Pro fills a crucial gap in the smart lock market. It offers the benefits of a fully-featured smart lock without the need for permanent modifications to your existing locks. It successfully addresses the shortcomings of its predecessor (notably, its habit of falling off the door) while building upon its strengths.

While it may not be the perfect solution for everyone – particularly those seeking a more discreet or traditionally styled lock – for its target market, the SwitchBot Lock Pro is an excellent choice. It successfully balances innovation, practicality, and affordability, and I strongly recommend it to those in the market for this type of solution.

Josh Kirschner is the co-founder of Techlicious and has been covering consumer tech for more than 15 years. Josh started his first company while still in college, a consumer electronics retailer focused on students. His writing has been featured in Today.com, NBC News, and Time.