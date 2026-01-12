Techlicious CES 2026 Spotlight Award Winners

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Every year at CES, we see thousands of smart, useful, and genuinely interesting products. But we only give out 30 Techlicious Editor’s Choice Awards. That limit is intentional. It forces us to be selective, to argue internally, and to reserve those top honors for the products that we think stand out most clearly in terms of innovation, usefulness, and real-world value.

That doesn’t mean there are only 30 products worth paying attention to.

That’s why we created the Techlicious Spotlight Awards. Spotlight is our way of recognizing additional products that impressed us – devices and services that solve real problems, take smart approaches to familiar categories, or point to where consumer technology is heading next – even if they didn’t garner an Editor’s Choice Award this year.

Think of Spotlight as our curated second layer: products we believe are worth knowing about, watching, and in many cases, buying. They may be earlier in their evolution, more niche in their appeal, or simply edged out by fierce competition in crowded categories. But they earned our attention on the CES show floor, and they deserve yours as well.

Below are the Techlicious Spotlight Award winners for CES 2026.

AGI Agents

AGI Agents is a voice-driven AI assistant designed to control your phone by working directly with the operating system and your installed apps. Instead of tapping through menus, you describe what you want, and it completes the multi-step task for you. It brings a level of true hands-free interaction that mobile assistants have mostly failed to deliver until now.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is a next-gen laptop processor built to accelerate on-device AI, pairing strong CPU/GPU performance with a powerful new NPU. It enables advanced generative and predictive AI workflows without relying on the cloud, boosting both responsiveness and battery life. It represents a major step in bringing meaningful AI capabilities to mainstream notebooks.

Avatar Medical Eonis Vision

Eonis Vision is a medical visualization platform that turns traditional imaging into interactive 3D models surgeons can explore in real time. It gives clinicians a clearer understanding of complex anatomy before procedures. That spatial clarity is a major upgrade over flat scans and helps improve surgical planning.

Beatbot AquaSense X

The Beatbot AquaSense X is an autonomous pool-cleaning robot designed to handle deep scrubbing and debris removal with minimal maintenance. While it uses intelligent sensing to navigate efficiently, its defining feature is the automatic filter-cleaning system, which clears and refreshes the filter on its own. That dramatically cuts down on hands-on upkeep compared with typical robotic pool cleaners.

Coroflo Coro

Coroflo Coro is a breastfeeding monitor that measures milk flow in real time without disrupting nursing. A tiny, patented sensor embedded in the nipple shield gives parents accurate insight into how much milk their baby is getting at each session. Its real advantage is bringing a level of clarity and reassurance that normally requires clinical equipment, making early feeding far less stressful for new parents.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra X Whole-Home Power Solutions

The DELTA Pro Ultra X is a scalable whole-home backup system that can power major appliances and off-grid setups. Its modular design lets homeowners expand capacity and adapt the system to different energy needs, from emergency backup to extended off-grid use. It serves as both a permanent home backup and a portable power source, making it unusually flexible for a home energy platform.

ELEHEAR Delight

ELEHEAR Delight is a compact in-canal hearing aid that also supports real-time language translation, a feature rarely found in devices this small. It still delivers AI-based noise reduction and clear voice amplification for everyday use. The combination of discreet design, hearing enhancement, and on-the-fly translation makes it a uniquely practical option for travel and multilingual households.

GlocalMe MeowGo G50 Max

The MeowGo G50 Max is a pocket-sized global connectivity hub that unifies 5G, satellite fallback, and intelligent Wi-Fi management under a single “One Device, One Account” system. It automatically authenticates across home, hotel, public, inflight, and international networks, and can fall back to NTN satellite messaging and SOS in remote regions, reducing friction wherever you go. With up to 3.4 Gbps speeds, support for 16 connected devices, 15 hours of battery life, and an AI travel assistant on its AMOLED screen, it functions as a powerful digital lifeline for frequent travelers.

Hisense 116UXS RGB MiniLED evo

The Hisense 116UXS RGB MiniLED evo is the first MiniLED TV to use a four-color RGB(C) backlight system, adding a dedicated cyan LED to push color performance beyond traditional designs. That extra channel allows it to reach an exceptional 110% of the BT.2020 color space, a benchmark even many flagship sets miss. The result is a huge display with extraordinary color purity and brightness.

HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC

The HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC is a full desktop-class computer built entirely into a 12 mm-thin keyboard, merging compute, audio, connectivity, and security into a single portable device. It plugs into almost any display, including dual daisy-chained 4K monitors, and can be moved between desks or meeting rooms in seconds, offering a level of flexibility traditional desktops can’t match. With up to 50 TOPS of on-device AI performance from AMD’s Ryzen AI platform, it delivers real-time AI processing and hybrid-work readiness in a minimalist form factor.

Laifen Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush

The Laifen Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush is designed for powerful, consistent cleaning in a smooth, low-noise form factor. What really sets it apart is its exceptional 70-day battery life, which dramatically reduces the need for frequent charging. It is an ideal choice for anyone who dislikes cluttering their sink with chargers or wants a brush that can easily last through long trips.

L’Oréal Light Straight + Multi-styler

Light Straight + Multi-styler uses infrared light technology to straighten and style hair at significantly lower temperatures than traditional tools. Its glass plates never exceed 320°F, reducing heat damage while still delivering smooth, consistent results. The lower-temperature approach makes it a safer option for everyday styling without sacrificing performance.

Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD

The LUBA 3 AWD is a robotic mower designed for yards with challenging terrain, using its all-wheel-drive system to maintain control on uneven ground. It stands out for its category-leading slope-climbing ability, handling inclines that leave most competitors stuck or spinning. The latest version also adds a series of incremental improvements that make mowing more reliable and consistent overall.

MataXplore Solvia

MataXplore Solvia are AI-assisted binoculars that identify birds the moment you spot them, closing the gap between seeing something interesting and knowing what it is. You use them like traditional binoculars, and when you trigger identification, the onboard camera and AI quickly suggest a species, making birdwatching much more accessible for beginners and casual observers. Their strength is how unobtrusive the tech feels, adding helpful information without pulling your attention away from the experience of watching wildlife.

MeBotX Xband Patella Strap

The MeBotX Xband Patella Strap is a knee-support device that blends traditional strap design with subtle robotic assistance to help reduce pain during movement. Unlike the bulky exoskeletons seen at the show, it focuses on a single problem—patellar support—in a form factor that looks and feels familiar. It offers meaningful, AI-informed knee stabilization in a lightweight strap that doesn’t draw attention to itself.

MOVA LiDAX Ultra robotic lawnmower

The MOVA LiDAX Ultra robotic lawnmower uses advanced LiDAR navigation for precise yard mapping and reliable mowing, but its most distinctive capability is doubling as a roaming security monitor. When it is not cutting grass, it can patrol the property with its onboard sensors and cameras to provide an extra layer of awareness. That dual-purpose design makes it one of the most innovative yard devices at CES.

Narwal Flow 2

The Narwal Flow 2 is a next-generation mopvac that pairs on-device processing with cloud-based AI models so it can continually improve how it recognizes and avoids household obstacles. Instead of waiting for firmware updates to learn new object types, it adapts over time based on how it is used, effectively teaching itself. That self-learning approach marks a real shift from traditional robot cleaners.

Nirva

Nirva is an AI-powered wearable disguised as elegant jewelry, designed to deliver guidance, emotional insight, and personal reflection tools without looking like a gadget. It tracks mood, generates gentle prompts, and can auto-journal your day by capturing contextual details like location, activity, and calendar data. By blending fashion and function, it offers meaningful life and wellness support in a form factor people actually want to wear.

soundcore Nebula X1 Pro

The soundcore Nebula X1 Pro is a compact portable projector designed to deliver a brighter, sharper image than typical pocket-sized models. It uses advanced image processing and a high-efficiency optical engine to maintain clarity even in less-than-ideal lighting. Its appeal lies in how much cinematic punch it delivers from such a small, travel-friendly package.

soundcore Sleep A30 Special

The soundcore Sleep A30 Special are ultra-small sleep earbuds designed to block noise and play calming audio without disturbing your natural sleeping position. Their low-profile design sits comfortably in the ear, even for side sleepers, while adaptive noise masking helps drown out ambient sounds. They combine long-wear comfort with targeted noise control, making them far more practical for overnight use than standard earbuds.

Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds

Timekettle’s W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds tackle one of the biggest weaknesses of translation tech: noisy environments. They are the first in-ear translator to use a bone-voiceprint sensor that captures speech vibrations directly from your jawbone, allowing accurate detection even in crowded or chaotic settings. Combined with LLM-powered contextual translation, support for 42 languages and 95 accents, and the option to share a bud for two-way conversations, they are one of the most reliable and versatile translation tools we have seen.

Withings BodyScan 2

The Withings BodyScan 2 is a next-generation health assessment scale that tracks body composition, cardiovascular indicators, and nerve-health metrics. Its biggest usability improvement is the redesigned handle, which now includes its own display, making advanced readings easier to see and interpret on the spot. By pairing clinical-grade metrics with a more user-friendly design, it brings sophisticated health tracking into everyday home use.

xLean TR1

The xLean TR1 works as both a robotic floor cleaner and a handheld vacuum thanks to its detachable handle. That convertible design lets it handle routine floor cleaning autonomously, then switch to handheld mode for stairs, shelves, and quick spot cleanups. It delivers two genuinely useful cleaning tools in one compact system.

XREAL 1S

The XREAL 1S improves on the already excellent XREAL One with a brighter 1200p display, better color, a wider 16:10 aspect ratio, and a slightly expanded 52-degree field of view, all while lowering the price. The image is crisp, colorful, and extremely bright, and the glasses remain far more comfortable and discreet than any XR headset, making them ideal for travel and private content viewing. With broad USB-C DisplayPort compatibility across laptops, handheld consoles, and modern smartphones, they deliver one of the best portable big-screen experiences available.