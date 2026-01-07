CES 2026 Editor's Choice Award Winners

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

After four long days on the CES show floor, we're reminded why this event remains the most important week in consumer tech. With thousands of companies packed into every corner of Las Vegas, it’s impossible to see everything – but we did our best. We spent the week digging through sprawling booths, back-room demos, private suites, and exciting events, sifting through countless products to find the ideas that actually matter for consumers.

Out of everything we saw, these are the 30 that stood out to earn a Techlicious Editor’s Choice Award for CES 2026. These products push boundaries, solve real-world problems, or simply deliver something smarter and better than what came before. They’re the innovations we believe consumers should be watching in the year ahead – and the ones we're genuinely excited about.

Our panel of experts in this year's selection included industry veteran's Sean Captain, Adam Doud, Avi Greengart, Suzanne Kantra, Josh Kirschner, Andrea Smith, Sherri L. Smith, Jonathan Takiff, and Stewart Wolpin.

Here are this year’s winners. We will be adding detailed write-ups for each shortly.

Aiper IrriSense 2 Smart Irrigation System Anker soundcore Aerofit 2 Pro Anker/eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 ANTHBOT N series robot mower Aqara Smart Lock U400 AWOL Vision Aetherion Max BLUETTI FridgePower Ultra-Slim Home Backup Cearvol Liberte Smart OTC Hearing Aids Cearvol Wave Smart OTC Hearing Aids Dreame X60 Max Ultra DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 765S Gyges Labs Vocci Hisense X-Zone Master Washer Dryer HP HyperX Clutch Tachi INIU Pocket Rocket P50 Power Bank Lenovo Yoga AIO i Aura Edition LG OLED 4K 83-inch G6 LiberNovo Omni Lockin AuraCharge MOVA Smart-Touch Cordless Portable Flip Pressure Washer Ottocast Cabin Care Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Rokid Ai Glasses Style Samsung Freestyle+ Shokz OpenFit Pro SOUNDPEATS Clip1 SunLED SunBooster TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV TDM Neo Vantrue Pilot 2 Dashcamera

