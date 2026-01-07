Tech Made Simple

CES 2026 Editor's Choice Award Winners

by Techlicious on January 07, 2026

After four long days on the CES show floor, we're reminded why this event remains the most important week in consumer tech. With thousands of companies packed into every corner of Las Vegas, it’s impossible to see everything – but we did our best. We spent the week digging through sprawling booths, back-room demos, private suites, and exciting events, sifting through countless products to find the ideas that actually matter for consumers.

Out of everything we saw, these are the 30 that stood out to earn a Techlicious Editor’s Choice Award for CES 2026. These products push boundaries, solve real-world problems, or simply deliver something smarter and better than what came before. They’re the innovations we believe consumers should be watching in the year ahead – and the ones we're genuinely excited about.

Our panel of experts in this year's selection included industry veteran's Sean Captain, Adam Doud, Avi Greengart, Suzanne Kantra, Josh Kirschner, Andrea Smith, Sherri L. Smith, Jonathan Takiff, and Stewart Wolpin.

Here are this year’s winners. We will be adding detailed write-ups for each shortly.

  1. Aiper IrriSense 2 Smart Irrigation System
  2. Anker soundcore Aerofit 2 Pro
  3. Anker/eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2
  4. ANTHBOT N series robot mower
  5. Aqara Smart Lock U400
  6. AWOL Vision Aetherion Max
  7. BLUETTI FridgePower Ultra-Slim Home Backup
  8. Cearvol Liberte Smart OTC Hearing Aids
  9. Cearvol Wave Smart OTC Hearing Aids
  10. Dreame X60 Max Ultra
  11. DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 765S
  12. Gyges Labs Vocci
  13. Hisense X-Zone Master Washer Dryer
  14. HP HyperX Clutch Tachi
  15. INIU Pocket Rocket P50 Power Bank
  16. Lenovo Yoga AIO i Aura Edition
  17. LG OLED 4K 83-inch G6
  18. LiberNovo Omni
  19. Lockin AuraCharge
  20. MOVA Smart-Touch Cordless Portable Flip Pressure Washer
  21. Ottocast Cabin Care
  22. Reolink OMVI X16 PoE
  23. Rokid Ai Glasses Style
  24. Samsung Freestyle+
  25. Shokz OpenFit Pro
  26. SOUNDPEATS Clip1
  27. SunLED SunBooster
  28. TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV
  29. TDM Neo
  30. Vantrue Pilot 2 Dashcamera

