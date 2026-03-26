This $32.99 Power Bank Outperforms Chargers Twice Its Size

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There's a moment most of us know too well: you're out for the day, your phone is at 12%, and the nearest outlet is nowhere in sight. The INIU Pocket Rocket P50 is designed for exactly that situation. This cute little charger is one of the smallest 10,000mAh power banks on the market and delivers more output than a lot of far larger and heavier competitors.

Most compact power banks make you choose – go small and sacrifice charging speed, or get real performance and carry the bulk. The P50 avoids that tradeoff using INIU's patented TinyCell 2.0 technology, which shrinks the battery cell footprint without cutting capacity. Measuring just 3.3 x 2.0 x 1.0 inches and weighing 5.6 oz, you get a charger that easily fits in a jacket pocket and has enough juice for roughly two full charges of an iPhone 16 or about 1.5 for a Samsung S24.

Fast charging and plenty of ports

The P50 comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A, so you can charge multiple devices at once – useful if you're traveling with a phone, earbuds, and a smartwatch. With 45W fast charging, it can push an iPhone 16 to 63% in about 25 minutes. It also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 and USB Power Delivery (PD).

So you don’t have to remember to bring an extra cable (which I often do), there's a detachable USB-C lanyard cable included.

On the safety side, INIU built in what it calls a Next-Level Thermal Management System, using the same grade of inductors found in NVIDIA hardware. That means the P50 runs cooler while charging than most competitors in its class, providing better safety and long-term battery health.

All INIU products are backed by 24/7 support (with a 2-hour response time) and a 3-year warranty. If your device is damaged due to an INIU product, they offer lifetime compensation.

Get big discounts on the P50 and more during INIU’s spring sale

The P50 normally runs $32.99 – already competitive for a 45W power bank at this capacity. Through April 20, INIU's Spring Sale brings it down further – up to 30% off sitewide, with tiered discounts applied automatically at checkout: $5 off orders over $50, $10 off orders over $80, and $20 off orders over $100. On Amazon, the sale window runs March 25–31, so if you prefer to buy through Prime, that's the one to watch.

Students get an additional 20% off with verified student status through the INIU store. INIU is also running a social giveaway – follow @INIUOfficial on Instagram or @iniu.global on TikTok for a chance to win a $100 Steam gift card.

The P50 comes in five fun pastel colors – Moonlit Vanilla, Blossom Pink, Glacier Blue, Oasis Mint, Twilight Purple – and a buttoned-down Bonfire Black.

You can shop the P50 and the full Spring Sale at iniushop.com or pick it up directly on Amazon.

[Image credit: INIU]