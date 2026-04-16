Trump Phone T1 gets another gaudy redesign. Still no release date.

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Trump Mobile has updated its website with a new design for the T1 phone, and honestly, the phone has changed so much since it was first announced in June 2025 that it's hard to keep track. The latest version on the website sports a darker gold shell with the big "T1" logo removed from the back, replaced by "Trump Mobile" branding next to an oval camera bump. The American flag is still there at the bottom. If you click through to the page for the phone from the website, however, you still see the old design and specs listed.

The design has now gone through three different versions. The original version looked a lot like a gold iPhone or Galaxy phone, and seemed to be a reskinned Wingtech Revvl 7 Pro 5G – a budget phone made in China. This new version looks a lot like the HTC U24 Pro from 2024, especially with the distinct speaker grille. Given the constant changes, we may still not be looking at the final product.

The phone still doesn’t have a promised shipping timeline

The specs have also been a moving target. The screen size alone has gone from 6.8 inches to 6.25 inches and now back up to 6.78 inches, with no explanation for the changes. The current listed specs include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chip, 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide sensor. It is supposed to run Android 15, even though Android 16 is already out.

Those are decent mid-range specs, but you can find similar hardware in phones that cost $300 to $400 and, more importantly, actually can be bought. The T1's introductory price is $499 for people who put down a $100 deposit, but Trump Mobile has said the eventual retail price will be "less than $1,000."

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The "Made in America" promise from the original announcement has also morphed. The webpage for the new design now offers a meaninglessly vague statement: “Designed with American values in mind."

I think the T1 would have been a fine enough phone if it had actually shipped on time. But Trump Mobile has been collecting $100 deposits since June 2025 – almost a year now – and still has not announced a release date. The phone was supposed to ship in 2025, then got pushed to early 2026, and the website now just says "later this year." With three design changes, shifting specs, and still no shipping commitment, it is really hard to have confidence that this phone will arrive anytime soon. If you are thinking about putting money down, I would wait until there is some proof that these phones are actually shipping to prior buyers. Although you would be better off with a phone from one of the more established phone makers.

[Image credit: Generated with Google Gemini/Trump Mobile]