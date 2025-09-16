Tech Made Simple

The Slim Wallet Tracker with a Battery That Goes 5 Years

by Suzanne Kantra on September 16, 2025

I’ve tried my share of wallet trackers and most come with one of two headaches: you either need to replace them every year when the battery runs out or they rely on some proprietary charger that’s bound to go missing (ask me how I know). That’s why UGREEN’s new FineTrack Slim G ($25.99) caught my eye. It runs on a non-rechargeable battery that lasts up to five years. No charging, no yearly swap-outs – just drop it in your wallet and forget about it until you actually need it.

The other big win here is the design. At just 1.7mm thick – about the size of two credit cards stacked – this is slimmer than most wallet trackers I’ve seen, like the 2.5mm Chipolo CARD ($39) and SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card ($24.99). That matters because if something feels bulky in your wallet, it’s not going to stay there. This one slips in without making your wallet puff up, which means you’ll actually carry it.

UGREEN’s new FineTrack Slim G is shown in four different use cases: (clockwise from the top left) wallet tracker, passport holder tracker, luggage tag, laptop tracker.

Feature-wise, the Slim G checks the right boxes: an 80dB beep if it’s nearby, an IP68 rating so water or dust won’t kill it, and full support for Google’s Find Hub network. If you’re in Google’s ecosystem, this is the one I’d trust to keep tabs on my wallet. You can get it now for $25.99 on Amazon (be sure to clip the coupon for $2.60 savings).

Read more: What to Do if You Forget Your Android Phone Password

If you’re in the Apple camp, UGREEN makes a nearly identical version called the FineTrack Slim Smart Finder ($23.99) that works with Apple's Find My network. That one has a rechargeable battery – good for about a year at a time – and you’ll have to remember to top it up.

[Image credit: UGREEN]

