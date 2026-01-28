Waze Is About to Get Better at Warning You What’s Ahead

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Waze has long stood apart from Google Maps and Apple Maps because of one thing – people. Its crowd-sourced hazard reports and real-time rerouting often make it feel more aware of what’s happening on the road than traditional navigation apps.

Now, a set of new features rolling out over the next few weeks aims to make Waze even more helpful for everyday driving.

According to emails shared by users on Reddit, Waze is beginning to enable features that were first teased in March 2024 but delayed for extended testing. While there’s no official announcement yet, some people are already seeing the updates appear in their apps.

Here’s what’s coming – and why it matters when you’re behind the wheel.

Five new features coming to Waze

These updates build directly on what Waze already does best: giving you more awareness of what’s happening ahead so you can react earlier, drive more smoothly, and avoid unnecessary stress.

1. Heads-up alerts for road hazards

Waze will alert you to upcoming road features such as sharp curves, bumps, and toll booths. On long highway stretches, this extra notice helps you prepare to slow down, change lanes, or adjust speed well before you reach the hazard.

2. Alerts for nearby emergency vehicles

If an ambulance or other emergency vehicle is approaching on your road, Waze will notify you so you can safely slow down, change lanes, or pull over. This feature is already live for Waze people in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and France.

3. Alerts when speed limits decrease

Speed limit signs aren’t always easy to spot in time. Waze will now warn you when the speed limit drops ahead, helping you slow down before you risk a ticket.

4. Improved roundabout navigation

Complex roundabouts can be confusing, especially when signage is unclear. Waze will now guide you to the correct entry lane and show the proper exit lane so you don’t have to guess your way through.

5. Faster alternative routes based on your habits

Waze already learns the routes you prefer to take. With this update, it will more quickly surface your usual routes and suggest faster alternatives when traffic builds, helping you get where you’re going with less delay.

Waze hasn’t provided a firm timeline for the global rollout. The emails reference a launch in the “coming weeks,” which likely means a gradual release by region and account.

Some people already report seeing the features. If you don’t, make sure you’re running the latest version of the app and check the settings for new options. Otherwise, you may simply need to wait for the update to reach you.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious via ChatGPT]