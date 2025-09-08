What the Oura Patent Ruling Means for Ultrahuman and RingConn Owners

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has sided with Smart Ring maker Oura in its patent fight against Ultrahuman and RingConn, ruling that both companies infringed on Oura’s smart ring design. The outcome: Ultrahuman and RingConn can’t sell, import, or market their smart rings in the U.S. after October 21, 2025. Until then, both companies are allowed to continue selling their rings during a 60-day review period.

So, what happens if you already own one of these rings, or you’re thinking about buying one before the cutoff date? We reached out to both brands, who assured us they will continue supporting existing customers, including ongoing access to their companion apps and software updates. They will also continue to provide warranty support, so if your ring needs replacing or servicing, they’ll honor those obligations.

In a statement, Ultrahuman said, “We welcome the ITC’s recognition of consumer-protective exemptions and its rejection of attempts to block the access of U.S. consumers. What’s more, our software application and charging accessories remain fully available, after the Commission rejected Oura’s request to restrict them.”

Ultrahuman says it’s committed to championing consumer choice and is fast-tracking “development of a next-generation ring built on a fundamentally new architecture,” which won’t be affected by the ITC’s decision and complies with the ruling to re-enter the U.S. market.

RingConn also confirmed to us that support will continue: “Please rest assured that RingConn’s sales, deliveries, and customer support in the United States will continue operating as usual during this period. We also want to emphasize that the rights of existing users who have already purchased the product will be permanently protected. Consumers’ devices, app access, data services, and warranty support will remain uninterrupted. At the same time, we will continue to innovate and deliver new user experiences in the near future.”

Read more: RingConn Gen 2 Air: Premium Health Tracking Without the Premium Price

At the heart of the fight is one of Oura’s key patents, U.S. Patent No. 11,868,178. It doesn’t just cover the idea of a smart ring; it’s about the specific way the Oura Ring is built, specifically how it comes together with the sensors and electronics inside to track sleep, recovery, and other health metrics. For more details, you can read Oura’s full statement.

FAQ: What You Need to Know About the Oura Lawsuit

Will my Ultrahuman Ring AIR or RingConn ring stop working after October 21, 2025?

No. Your ring will continue to function as normal. Both companies have said their apps, data services, firmware updates, and accessories like chargers will remain available.

What about my warranty?

Both Ultrahuman and RingConn confirmed they will honor warranties, so you’ll still be able to get service or replacements if needed.

Can I still buy one of these rings?

Yes, but only until October 21, 2025, when the ITC order takes effect. After that, you may be able to find them from resellers with leftover stock, but the companies themselves can’t sell or import new units.

How does this affect pricing?

Since sales will stop, supply could get tight. If you want one, buying before the cutoff is the safer bet.

How does Oura compare?

Oura is the dominant brand, but keep in mind it requires a $5.99 monthly subscription for complete health insights. Ultrahuman and RingConn don’t charge a subscription fee, which is one of the reasons some buyers prefer them.

Read more: The Circular Ring 2 Can Take an ECG to Detect Heart Conditions

Could this decision be overturned?

Technically, yes, there is a 60-day Presidential Review period. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any new decisions.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]