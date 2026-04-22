This device beams power across your room to charge your smart lock

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Wi-Charge has made a wireless power kit that keeps Schlage Encode smart locks charged using infrared light. The kit costs $149, and it works with two of Schlage's most popular Wi-Fi deadbolts – the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt (model BE489WB), a touchscreen deadbolt that works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt (model BE499WB), which adds Apple HomeKit support and lets you unlock the door just by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch near it. Both locks run on four AA batteries that typically last six to twelve months, which is exactly the limitation Wi-Charge is trying to eliminate.

How this smart lock upgrade works

This isn't the first wireless charging lock we've seen. The Lockin V7 Max, which we gave our CES 2026 Editor's Choice Award, uses a similar infrared charging system called AuraCharge. But the V7 Max is a complete new lock with a price tag of around $1,300. Wi-Charge's approach is the opposite. It’s a $149 add-on for a lock you already own.

The kit includes an R1 transmitter that you'll plug into a standard outlet inside your home, within line of sight of the lock. It beams invisible, eye-safe infrared light toward the lock from up to 33 feet away. A drop-in receiver module replaces your lock's original battery cover and converts that light into electricity, keeping an internal rechargeable battery topped off. Wi-Charge says installation takes less than five minutes and requires no tools. If the power goes out, the lock's rechargeable battery will keep things running for about three months under normal use, according to Wi-Charge.

The infrared beam is classified as Class 1, the same safety category as DVD players and barcode scanners, which makes it pretty safe to be used this way. For added safety, Wi-Charge says it automatically shuts off if anything blocks the path, so you don’t have to worry about exposure.

What to keep in mind

Wi-Charge's infrared power technology isn't brand new. The company has been working with Alfred smart locks on infrared-powered deadbolts since 2022. What is new is the retrofit angle. This is a kit for an existing lock line, rather than a whole new lock.

The kit only works with the two Schlage models mentioned above, for now. You'll also need a clear line of sight and a power outlet within 33 feet on the interior side, which should work for most front door setups. Wi-Charge's first batch has already sold out and shipped. A second batch is available for pre-order at encode.wi-charge.com for $149, with free shipping, a 30-day return window, and a 12-month warranty.

The idea behind this upgrade is pretty interesting, and it’s great that you can add this functionality to existing locks. If you’re looking for an upgrade for your existing Schlage smart lock, this is a pretty neat way of making your home security a bit more hassle-free. And if you're in the market for a new smart lock, the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt ($229), and Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt ($319) are well-made, and very popular locks that we feel comfortable recommending, and they come in a variety of finishes.

[Image credits: Wi-Charge]