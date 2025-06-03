We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've ever wanted to add a security camera to a spot where there's no outlet, Wyze may have just delivered the most plug-and-play solution yet. The company’s new Bulb Cam screws directly into any standard light fixture, combining an outdoor-rated smart light with a 2K security camera – no cords, no charging, and no electrician needed.

It’s a clever idea: use the power source you already have for porch, garage, or patio lighting and double it as a smart surveillance setup. The Bulb Cam offers a 160-degree field of view with manual tilt and rotation, so you can aim it exactly where you need coverage. Video quality is solid, with 2K resolution, wide dynamic range, and color night vision. Two-way audio is built in, and you can record 24/7 locally with a microSD card (sold separately).

The Bulb Cam also replaces your standard bulb with a full-featured smart light. You can dim it, automate it, and control it remotely through the Wyze app. The built-in LED puts out 800 lumens, enough to light up a driveway or backyard. And the bulb supports grouped lighting, meaning you can pair it with up to five Wyze Accessory Bulbs to create a lighting system that turns on when motion is detected, or when you trigger it through Alexa, Google Assistant, or Wyze automation rules.

While not required, Wyze offers a subscription service for storing video online and access to additional features. Plans start at $2.99 per month for a single camera and storage for 14 days, plus detection alerts for things like packages,vehicles, and breaking glass. The new Cam Unlimited Pro plan at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year covers all your cameras and offers advanced AI features like friendly face detection, Descriptive Alerts, and a “No Big Deal” (NBD) Filter, which helps reduce unimportant notification.

I'm hesitant to recommend Wyze's video storage services. In both 2022 and 2023, the company experienced breaches that exposed some customer's stored videos. Since then, Wyze has invested in its security measures and hasn't had a breach since. However, I'd like to see another year of no breaches if I were planning on placing Wyze's Bulb Cam in a place where it would capture a private space.

The Wyze Bulb Cam is available now for $49.98, with accessory bulbs priced at $16.98. For people looking to extend coverage outdoors without rewiring or mounting yet another camera, it’s one of the simplest solutions I’ve seen.

[Image credit:Wyze]