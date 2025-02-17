Never Be Left in the Dark: Backup Battery Light Bulbs to the Rescue

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When the power goes out, scrambling for a flashlight can be frustrating. Light bulbs with backup batteries solve this by providing light even during an outage. These innovative bulbs charge their internal batteries while in use, so you don’t need to worry about manually charging them.

How Backup Battery Bulbs Work

Light bulbs with backup batteries use electricity from the socket to keep the internal battery charged. After the initial charge, which takes about 10 hours, every time you turn on the light, the battery is topped off. When the power goes out, the bulb automatically switches to battery mode. While in battery mode, many of these bulbs produce lower lumens than when powered by the socket to extend their battery life.

It’s important to note that these bulbs are not rated for use in enclosed fixtures and cannot be dimmed, as doing so can damage the bulb or reduce its effectiveness.

My Picks for Backup Battery Light Bulbs

From my experience, it’s worth investing in backup battery bulbs from reputable brands. While they can cost up to 10 times more than regular bulbs, cheaper no-name options often cut corners, leading to premature failure. Look for bulbs that balance brightness and battery life, ensuring they provide enough light for your needs during an outage. I also recommend considering any special features that might suit your household, like adjustable color temperatures, floodlight designs, or remote controls.

GE LED+ Backup Battery LED Light Bulb

The versatile GE LED+ Backup Battery LED Light Bulb lets you choose from three color temperatures – warm white to daylight – so you can get the lighting just right. On battery power, it runs up to 5 hours at 760 lumens, bright enough for most rooms. It’s energy-efficient at 8 watts and works in standard fixtures. At around $18 each, it's a solid all-purpose option.

GE LED+ Battery Backup LED BR30 Indoor Floodlight

The GE LED+ Battery Backup LED BR30 Indoor Floodlight offers broad illumination in a warm 2700K white and runs up to 5 hours at 650 lumens on battery. It uses 8 watts and will automatically switch over to battery during a power outage, making it perfect for hallways and garages. Expect to pay about $14 per bulb.

Feit Electric Adjustable White Rechargeable LED Bulb with Remote

This Feit Electric Adjustable White Rechargeable LED Bulb comes with a remote control that lets you dim the light and pick from five color temperatures. It runs up to 5 hours at 200 lumens or up to 12 hours at a dimmer 30 lumens, making it great for bedrooms and offices. At about $15 per bulb, it’s a flexible option for tailored lighting.

