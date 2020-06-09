10 Fantastic Father's Day Gift Ideas

Techlicious editors independently review products. To help support our mission, we may earn affiliate commissions from links contained on this page.

Even with social distancing restrictions slowly being eased around the country, traveling to see your dad this Father’s Day could still be difficult. With shipping times taking longer due to the pandemic, you may need to start thinking about ways to honor the dad in your life now. Whether he likes to exercise, listen to music, or watch movies, here are 10 fantastic Father’s Day gifts starting under $10 that can be delivered in time for his special day.

For enjoying music anywhere

Earbud-loving dads will enjoy the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds. Using the accompanying app, he can create a unique sound profile that takes into account how he hears different frequencies for a personalized listening experience. For calls, the earbuds four microphones (two on each bud) monitor environmental noise and block it to ensure he's clearly heard on the other end.

The Liberty Air 2 play for up to 7 hours per charge (28 hours when stashed between use in the charging case) and get two hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. They come in black and white, are water resistant for exercise (IPX5), and at just under $100, are an excellent lower-cost alternative to the similar-looking Apple AirPods Pro ($249.00, check price on Amazon).

Price: $99.99 on Soundcore and Amazon

For a less expensive option, check out the JLab JBuds Air ($49.00, check price on Amazon).

If Dad loves listening to music or podcasts wherever he goes, get him the JBL LINK Portable. At under two pounds, it’s designed to move around the house with him, pumping out 360-degree sound streaming over WiFi, AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

And if Dad wants to take it out to the pool or the beach, its IPX7 rating means it’s fully waterproof. Google Assistant is built in so he can get the news and access all his streaming services by saying “Hey Google.” The LINK Portable comes in black and gray, has 8 hours of battery life, and comes with a USB-C charging cradle.

Price: $179.95, on sale for $129.95 on JBL, check price on B&H Photo Video

For upgrading his TV watching experience

Sound is 50 percent of any TV-watching experience, so why not upgrade his sound quality with a soundbar. The Roku Smart Soundbar delivers room-filling sound for immersive movie-viewing and a Speech Clarity mode which boosts the sound of dialogue so it’s easier to understand. He can also turn on "Night" mode, which levels out the difference in volume between booming of explosions and whispered dialog, so he won't disturb other with late-night viewing.

As a Roku device, the Smart Soundbar has Roku built in so Dad can access all the streaming channels, along with upgraded sound quality. And, the included remote has a built-in microphone so Dad can use his voice to control the volume and launch specific channels.

The Smart Soundbar can be paired with Roku's Wireless Subwoofer ($179.99 on Roku, check price on Amazon) and Wireless Speakers ($199.99, on sale for $149.99 on Roku, check price on Amazon) for a full surround setup.

Price: $179.99, on sale for $149.99 on Roku, check price on Amazon

For help around the house

Save Dad a trip to the door with the Ring Video doorbell (Gen 2). Ring’s new second generation Video Doorbell adds Full HD 1080p video (up from 720p) and improved night vision and audio quality. He’ll be able to see and talk with anyone at the door right from his smartphone and get alerts when someone comes within 5-15 feet of the door. The new Near Zone functionality lets him set the sensitivity so he won’t be bothered by regular foot traffic. The new Video Doorbell draws power from a built-in rechargeable battery or can be connected to existing doorbell wiring.

Price: $99.99 on Ring, check price on Amazon

For those accidental spills in the garage or workshop, the Eufy HomeVac H11 is an indispensable helper. The small, lightweight portable vacuum comes with an extendable 2-in-1 crevice tool for hard to reach corners as well as a brush for vacuuming up crumbs after the grandkids have been over.

No wall mount required, simply charge the HomeVac H11 using a microUSB cable. It weighs just 1.2 pounds and is about the size of a wine bottle, so it doesn’t take up much storage space.

Price: $59.00 on Eufy Life, check price on Amazon

For hands-free video calls



If you get dizzy having Zoom or FaceTime chats with Dad on his mobile device, it might be time to get him a kickstand case so he can set the phone or tablet down. Bonus: he can watch videos hands-free. We like the ESR Metal Kickstand Case, which has raised edges and a metal tab on the back of the case for standing the phone vertically or horizontally on its own. No shaky video for Dad. The Metal Kickstand Case is available in black and clear for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.

Price: $19.99 on ESR Gear, check price on Amazon

Another hands-free option is the OtterBox Otter + Pop Symmetry phone cases for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. The Otter + Pop Symmetry cases are thicker and offer more protection from accidental drops and bumps than the ESR Metal Kickstand Case, and come with an integrated Pop Socket Pop Top. The Pop Top grip lies nearly flat against the case when he’s not using it and pops out when he wants it, giving Dad an easy way to grip the phone or set it down on a table to video chat. The Otter + Pop Symmetry cases come in a variety of colors, as do the Pop Tops.

Price: starts at $58.95 on OtterBox, check price on Amazon

If Dad already has a case he loves or is not a phone case kind of guy, you can get him a GrabTab from Speck. These cost under $10, come in a variety of colors and designs and work as both a grip and a stand. The GrabTab attaches to the back of the phone case (or the phone), and when Dad slides the center strip down, it creates a loop to slip a finger through, great for a good grip to take selfies. Turn the phone sideways, and it becomes a kickstand to prop up the phone for videos. The GrabTabs come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Price: $9.95 on Speck, check price on Amazon

For getting (or staying) fit

For the active dad who likes to exercise, the Fitbit Charge 4 covers all the bases. It tracks daily activities like steps, distance, and calories burned, while also tracking your heart rate 24/7. You can track over a dozen different exercises in real-time, from walking to lifting to swimming.Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes let you know when you reach your target heart rate zones during exercise.

Dads who like to get away from it all and leave their smartphone behind will appreciate the built-in GPS for tracking runs with pace and distance data. When he is connected via Bluetooth to his phone, he’ll get notifications and have access to Spotify music controls right on his wrist. The Charge 4 gets up to 7 days of battery life depending on GPS usage.

Price: $149.95, on sale now for $129.95 on Fitbit, check price on Amazon

If you’re looking to splurge on a gift for dad, he’ll be thrilled with the fully-loaded C6 home exercise bike from Bowflex. The C6 comes with 100 levels of magnetic resistance and cadence tracking. A backlit LCD console with metrics like rpm, time, speed, calories, distance, and pulse—which can be accessed by connecting the included Bluetooth armband. To stream live or on-demand classes, and access connected apps like Peloton, Zwift, and Rouvy, Dad simply pops his phone or tablet into the included holder.

A pair of 3-pound dumbbells are included and will fit into the bike’s easy to reach cradles. The pedals are dual-purpose, with SPD clips on one side for fitted cycling shoes and the other with conventional toe cages—but if Dad prefers to use his own pedals, they can be replaced with any 9/16-inch variety. We love the open platform and rich features of the C6, and the fact it costs $1,200 less than the popular Peloton bike, which comes with an attached screen.

Price: $949.00 on Bowflex

Tobey Grumet Segal also contributed to this article.

[Image credit: Father's Day gift via BigStockPhoto, JBL, JLab, Anker, Roku, Ring, ESR Gear, OtterBox, Speck, Fitbit, Bowflex]