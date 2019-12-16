Tech Made Simple

author photo

How to Fix Bluetooth Pairing Problems

by on December 16, 2019
in Phones and Mobile, Computers and Software, Phone Accessories, Tips & How-Tos :: 589 comments

Bluetooth is a popular method of wirelessly transferring data between two devices such as your phone and your headphones, your media player and a speaker, or your iPad and a keyboard. It’s one of the most widely used wireless technology in the world, according to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. More than 4 billion Bluetooth products are expected to ship last in 2018 alone, and that number will likely almost double within the next three years.

Bluetooth is all great when it works. But if you’re someone who likes to play around with these kinds of connected gadgets, you know it can be frustrating when there’s a hang-up pairing the two. Here are some common causes of pairing problems as well as advice on what you can do about them.

Why Bluetooth pairings fail

Bluetooth depends on both hardware and software to work properly. So if your devices can't speak a common Bluetooth language, they won’t be able to connect.

In general, Bluetooth is backward compatible: Bluetooth devices supporting the Bluetooth 5 standard should still be able to pair with devices using, say, the ancient Bluetooth 2.1, launched back in 2007.

The exceptions are gadgets that use a low-energy version called Bluetooth Smart, which works on a different protocol than older, or "Classic" Bluetooth devices. Bluetooth Smart devices are not backward compatible and won't recognize (or pair with) older devices that support Classic Bluetooth. (For example, an old Sony Ericsson phone sporting Bluetooth 3.0 won't be able to connect to a Bluetooth Smart device.)

However, if a device supports Bluetooth 4.0 (in some cases), 4.2 (in most cases) or 5.0 (in most cases), it should recognize both Bluetooth Smart and Classic. Bluetooth 4.0 devices will be officially labeled Bluetooth Smart Ready. In the case of Bluetooth 4.2 and 5, it's expected.

Gadgets that commonly use Bluetooth Smart include personal health gadgets such as fitness bands or heart-rate monitors. These gadgets will only pair with a smartphone or tablet that also uses Bluetooth Smart – or are Bluetooth Smart Ready.

Most smartphones are Bluetooth Smart compatible. That includes iPhones running iOS 7 and newer, Android phones running 4.3 or newer, Windows Phone 8.1 devices, and all BlackBerry 10 devices. Ensure your phone is running the latest version of its operating system – but if your device isn't new enough to run relatively current software, you may not be able to pair it with that fitness band.

Devices also come with specific Bluetooth profiles. If Bluetooth is the common language connecting devices, you can think of a profile as a dialect associated with a certain use. For example, you probably aren't going to be able to connect a mouse and a camera because a camera doesn’t support the Human Interface Device Profile. But if both a mobile phone and a wireless headset support the Hands-Free Profile, you should be able to pair them.

However, if the pairing failure is a matter of user error, there are steps you can take to get your devices happily communicating with each other.

What you can do about pairing failures

1. Make sure Bluetooth is turned on. You should see the little Bluetooth symbol at the top of your phone’s screen. If you don’t, go into the settings to enable it.

2. Determine which pairing process your device employs. The process for pairing devices can vary. Sometimes, for example, it involves tapping a code into your phone. Other times, you can just physically touch your phone to the device you want to pair it with (you'll see this option with phones and devices that have NFC, or Near Field Communications, as a feature. It's commonly found on Android phones). Or in the case of the Bose SoundLink, you only have to hold down a button on the speaker to pair it with a phone.

If you’re not sure how to pair a device, refer to its user guide; you can usually find one by searching online.

3. Turn on discoverable mode. Let’s say you want to pair your phone with your car’s infotainment system so you can enjoy hands-free calling, texting and navigation. First, go into your phone’s settings and tap on Bluetooth; doing so makes the phone visible to the car. Then depress the buttons on your car's infotainment system, usually on the steering wheel or center stack, to get it looking for the device.

Once it finds your phone, the car may ask for a numeric code you need to confirm or input on your phone. After you do so, the devices should be paired. Keep in mind your phone or your car may only stay in discoverable mode for a few minutes; if you take too long, you’ll need to start over.

4. Make sure the two devices are in close enough proximity to one another. While you wouldn’t think someone might try to pair an iPad with a keyboard if the two weren’t sitting right next to each other, it’s probably worth noting that you should make sure any devices you're trying to pair are within five feet of one other.

5. Power the devices off and back on. A soft reset sometimes can resolve an issue. With phones, an easy way to do this is by going into and out of airplane mode.

6. Remove old Bluetooth connections. Say that faithful Bluetooth speaker usually connects to your partner's smartphone instead of yours. If you're having trouble pairing your phone with the speaker, it could be because the speaker is trying to connect to the old device. Some older devices are very simple. They just try to connect with the last thing they paired with. If a Bluetooth device was previously paired with something else, turn off that other gadget. And if you are no longer planning on using that other gadget, unpair it from your Bluetooth device to prevent future issues. In iOS settings, you can remove a device by tapping on its name and then Forget this Device. In Android settings, tap on a device’s name, then Unpair. After removing a device, start at step 1 on this list.

You can also reset Bluetooth on devices that can pair to more than one device. This clears all pairings from the device so you can start fresh. Search "reset" device name to instructions from the manufacturer.

7. Charge up both devices you're trying to pair. Some devices have smart power management that may turn off Bluetooth if the battery level is too low. If your phone or tablet isn't pairing, make sure it and the device you're trying to pair with have enough juice.

8. Delete a device from a phone and rediscover it. If your phone sees a device but isn’t receiving data from it, sometimes it helps to start from scratch. In iOS settings, you can remove a device by tapping on its name and then Forget this Device. In Android settings, tap on a device’s name, then Unpair. After removing a device, start at step 1 on this list.

9. Get away from the Wi-Fi router. Another potential obstacle to successful pairing is interference from devices that use the same spectrum, such as your Wi-Fi router. Wi-Fi has been designed to cope with this, but it might not be a good idea to have your devices directly on top of the router.

10. Move away from a USB 3.0 port. Interference from USB 3.0 is also possible. Newer laptops, for example, often have the higher-speed USB 3.0 port, so if the connection isn't happening, try pairing your Bluetooth gadgets away from the computer.

11. Make sure the devices you want to pair are designed to connect with each other. Whether it’s a headset, speaker, mouse, keyboard, camera or something else, your device has a specific profile that spells out what it can connect with. If you’re not sure, check the user manual.

12. Download a driver. If you’re having problems pairing something with your PC, you might be lacking the correct driver. The simplest way to figure this out is to do an online search for the name of the device you’re trying to pair along with the word “driver.”

13. Update the hardware’s firmware. Some automotive audio systems have been known to not pair with phones because the Bluetooth drivers in these systems didn’t work with Bluetooth 4.0. If you’re not sure how to get the latest firmware for your hardware, check with the device manufacturer.

14. Limit data shared between devices. Android and Windows devices let you choose the information you share between devices. So, for instance, you can choose to share phone audio, media audio, contacts and text messages with your car. If you don't need to share all of the data, deselecting one or more of the types of information may enable the devices to pair. 

For Android 10 devices, go to Settings > Connected devices and select the device. If there are options to select, they will appear. For Windows, go to Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers and right click on the Bluetooth device in question. Then select the Services tab to choose which types of information to share.

15. Clear the Bluetooth cache (Android only). Sometimes apps will interfere with Bluetooth operation and clearing the cache can solve the problem. Go Settings > System > Advanced> Reset Options > Reset Wi-fi, mobile & Bluetooth. 

Not all wireless devices use Bluetooth

Keep in mind that not all wireless devices use Bluetooth. Alternatives include the Wireless Gigabit specification, Wireless HD, ANT+, ZigBee, NFC as well as Wi-Fi Direct. These other technologies typically won’t work with your phone, tablet or PC without some kind of additional hardware.

We hope this guide has helped you with your Bluetooth pairing problems. If you know of any tip we've missed, share in the comments below!

Updated on 12/16/2019

[Image credits: Bluetooth searching for networks vis BigStockPhoto, Bluetooth devices with phone via Shutterstock]



Discussion loading

gravatar

Adding contacts onto bluetooth

From Ray on September 13, 2013 :: 9:26 am

Need to know how to download all my contacts onto my vehicle device - Bluetooth.

Reply

gravatar

At your service

From k on June 18, 2015 :: 11:47 am

We’ll get right on that

Reply

gravatar

Funny

From Mike on March 10, 2016 :: 11:31 pm

Funniest thing I read all day! smile)

Reply

gravatar

Now I know

From Procrastinating on October 18, 2016 :: 2:25 pm

why I browse the internet reply posts. PMSL

gravatar

Ensuring Customer Service

From DFender on June 20, 2017 :: 4:19 am

K, please remember to close the service request with closure code and resolution . We don’t want a repeat of last time..

Reply

gravatar

Useless advice

From I don't know on June 30, 2017 :: 9:11 pm

Instructions for no one

Reply

gravatar

Go to Bluetooth setup &

From Pitney Bowes finucane on July 18, 2017 :: 2:42 pm

Go to Bluetooth setup & add a new device; make sure the phone shows car multimedia (might be different for the other vehicles) make sure the passcode on the phone & the stereo blues is the same & your phone would ask for something as to messages; but your phone should be paired as to contacts & music;if you’re already paired go back to Bluetooth setup but go to paired list & if your phone is on it make sure your phone is connected to the Bluetooth.

Reply

gravatar

THANK YOU!!!!

From Simon on June 10, 2018 :: 3:46 pm

I bought wireless Sony headphones about two weeks ago and have been frustrated that they just wouldn’t pair with my MacBook Pro.  Searched the internet to find a solution.  Nothing.  Until I found this site.  Tip # 10, moving it away from the USB port did the trick!!!!  Thank you so much for this!!!

Reply

gravatar

Do it work when i downloading something?

From AJ on September 19, 2018 :: 1:43 pm

I download ing something and it not working its was work 5hours ago in the same place

Reply

gravatar

Other Bluetooth Devices

From Lynda Wolfertz on September 13, 2013 :: 9:46 am

I have an HP wireless printer/scanner/fax that stopped working.  The troubleshooter says that the wireless radio is not working.  The printer works just fine when it is plugged into my computer via USB cord. Is it possible that is became unpaired with my computer??  How do I check? Any other suggestions?? It seems so wasteful to have to replace an otherwise perfect printer…it’s only 3 years old!!

Reply

avatar

Could be a number of things

From Suzanne Kantra on September 16, 2013 :: 8:59 am

That sounds like a WiFi issue, rather than Bluetooth, and I would really need to know more about why it’s not working. Can you not turn on the printer’s WiFi? Does it turn but not see your WiFi network? Does it connect to your WiFi network but your computer can’t see it?

If it is similar to my HP printer, there is a “Wireless Setup Wizard” in the Network setup menu that may help you get reconnected if it’s only an issue with your network settings.

Reply

gravatar

Thanks

From carmenza Anton on February 07, 2014 :: 4:29 am

Thank you so much I just bought a iPhone and the people in the store tried for a long time to pair it with my BlueAntST3 that I adored They couldn’t I followed your instructions and I did it I was ready to retune the phone. A prayer helps as well
Thank you so much.!!

Reply

gravatar

Thanks

From Jim the Card on November 14, 2014 :: 2:28 am

Had trouble getting my replacement iPhone5s (camera packed up!) to re-connect with my Avantalk handsfree. Your tip to ‘forget device’ and then re-find it worked!
A great help, thank you!

gravatar

A prayer helps?

From Tamaresque on February 24, 2017 :: 7:28 pm

You think a god would care about bluetoothing a phone?  Wow!  Your god sounds more like a servant.

gravatar

HP Wireless Printer

From chrisG on June 20, 2014 :: 11:47 pm

Your computer is not on Wi-Fi. I have 2 different printers so here’s some ideas:
1st: Make sure your printer is “ready” or “online”. If not, keep reading… lol
2nd: Do another set-up for Wi-Fi, enter your password right off the printer screen (if it has one, my all-in-one does) & you’ll need to enter your router’s password. You should be good after that. If not, keep reading….
3rd: Does your printer have a Push Set-Up (small hole-like a reset button-to use with a pen or paper clip end to push-printer may need to be near your router during this time).
4th: Do you have a PIN Set-Up where the PIN# is on a label/sticker on your printer (check back or bottom) or the manual it came with.
5th: Go to HP’s website for a “manual” to download and use the instructions. This manual should be a PDF..SAVE IT! For future reference.

If NONE of those work, restart your router (and modem, if you have one). Unplug it, EVERYTHING-Just like you are setting up your router for the FIRST time. Once you’ve done that then follow the steps above.

My Brother Laser Printer is awesome & you have LIFETIME support. They emailed me the instructions to connect to my Wi-Fi, with & w/o USB port; I can disconnect from USB port once it’s connected to my router. He likes to disconnect from my Wi-Fi (router) if he’s unplugged for too long (moving, etc), if I changed my router password, using a different/new router, or if he’s wanting to be stubborn. He (printer) has done this 5 times out of the TEN or ELEVEN years (one time b/c he was stubborn, valid reasons for the others-examples I mentioned above). It isn’t that bad considering I have the instructions plus the LIFETIME support. Yes, I’m a Brother fan for that reason alone…. I don’t have the all-in-one b/c I was in a hurry and didn’t have a big selection.

My Cannon All-in-One Printer is awesome and quicker to connect because I can do a Set-Up on the printer’s screen where I enter the router’s password.  Otherwise, I have to use #3 & #4 to connect. Never had to, though.

I hope I didn’t ramble too much and made sense on the suggestions….

Reply

gravatar

Blutooth problem

From Bernard Robinson on September 03, 2019 :: 6:26 pm

Remote speaker connected to laptop. All works but each time I switch on the unit is paired but does not connect I have to remove the device from laptop
bluetooth list and then look for it again. It pairs and connects.
Please Help
Bernie Robinson
PichidanguWay down south in Chile

Reply

avatar

Trying to understand issue

From Josh Kirschner on September 04, 2019 :: 12:52 pm

Not sure I fully understand what you are describing, but it sounds like the speaker is paired but no sound comes out unless you disconnect and re-pair to the laptop? If so, the first thing I would do is open your sound setting on your laptop to see what your “output device” is. If it is using your laptop speakers, can you change it to the Bluetooth speaker after it is paired?

Beyond that, not sure what advice to offer.

gravatar

Lynda Wolfertz

From Blatantone on January 31, 2017 :: 4:20 pm

If you haven’t already done it, try uninstalling and reinstalling the printer.

Reply

gravatar

Lynda is awesome

From I love lynda on June 14, 2019 :: 8:13 pm

Thank you lynda

Reply

gravatar

bluetooth

From gaurav singh on December 06, 2013 :: 11:06 pm

i have normal phone in which i can.t take files from others phone using bluetooth but i can send files

Reply

gravatar

bluetooth

From linda on September 04, 2015 :: 12:36 am

and won’t let me get on to my speaker

Reply

gravatar

pairing problem with trellie

From Kenny Hynes on December 25, 2013 :: 9:21 am

I followed instructions correctlyfrom the manual and video instructions and still doesnt pair with my samsung galazy 3

Reply

gravatar

my Samsung would not pair

From ron harvey on October 10, 2014 :: 9:49 am

my Samsung would not pair with my jaguar told these cars will not accept samsung

Reply

gravatar

bluetooth pairing not show up

From mohammed n on August 05, 2016 :: 9:04 pm

HI,sir,i am so sorry .i do not set up my bluetooth always loading

Reply

gravatar

"Forget this device" stuck

From Phyllis Polston on June 27, 2017 :: 3:13 am

The device removed keeps trying to connect another words circle goes round & round but activity tracker is gone-sent back. Can Bluetooth be reset?  iPhone has been turned off & on.  Can’t use the Bluetooth all day to get messages because it runs the battery down. New wristband is set up & works ok under same app HBand. Help.

Reply

gravatar

Bluetooth Pairing Problem

From Md Abu Mottakinm Mondal on October 21, 2017 :: 4:25 pm

My bluetooth Headphone can’t pairing…...

Reply

gravatar

bluetooth

From Danni Tate on January 01, 2014 :: 5:05 am

I have recently bought a bluetooth hifi system. At the same timeI purchased a bluetooth dongle. I go through the set up and all works well. The next time I use Iit I have to go through the whole process of forgetting the device and reconfiguring it again to use it. What am I doing wrong

Reply

gravatar

Pairing iPhone5s with Pioneer Car Stereo

From Carla Akkari on January 07, 2014 :: 4:12 pm

I’ve recently purchase a Pioneer Car Stereo DEH-X4650BT and I was able to pair the Bluetooth with my iPhone4 easily and use the handsfree but am unable to pair it using my iPhone 5s. Any suggestions? Have tried doing it with and without the USB cable. The phone recognises the stereo but it is unable to pair.

Reply

gravatar

bluetooth

From Bubba Boyd on January 31, 2014 :: 5:32 pm

I recently got a brand new next book tablet and it doesn’t show that it has Bluetooth on it anywhere what do I do to get it

Reply

avatar

Not easy

From Josh Kirschner on January 31, 2014 :: 5:55 pm

If your tablet doesn’t come with built-in Bluetooth (and it looks like most, if not all, of the Nextbook tablets do not), there’s no way to add it. Someone may have an external bluetooth USB adapter for Android (does your tablet have a USB port?), but I’m having trouble finding one. If you do find one, buy it from someplece you can return it, because I’m guessing there’s a good chance it won’t work consistently or at all.

Reply

gravatar

My blurtooth in my Nissan

From Leonard Mostello on March 26, 2016 :: 11:56 am

My blurtooth in my Nissan Altima, 2015, was working for the last yr. & all of a sudden it quit working.  I went to use it the other day & it came on saying searching for phone; it came back on saying “no search found”; HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply

gravatar

Help on Bluetooth in Nissan

From Danielle on July 07, 2016 :: 10:50 am

Were you able to get help?  After 4 yrs of working perfectly and 1 yr with my current phone, it suddenly doesn’t recognize any phone.

Reply

gravatar

Ecko unltd blast

From Avion on November 26, 2016 :: 3:15 am

At want come on my phone.

gravatar

Bluetooth Conversion Options Available

From SM Griffith on July 02, 2016 :: 3:26 pm

Hi Bubba,

Bluetooth adapters are available for 3.5mm headset audio ports on mobile devices. I got one for my husband’s old iPod nano which was not bluetooth enabled so that he could workout using bluetooth headsets rather than have all the hanging cords.

They have come way down in price and there may be even more options available now. They simply plug into the headphone jack and voila, connect your bluetooth speaker/headset and go.

I hope this helps. Good luck!

SM

Reply

gravatar

klipsch kmc3 not connetcing

From yhurmmy on February 03, 2014 :: 3:25 am

had klipsch kmc3 speaker and it has been working perfect,but all of a sudden the bluetooth stop working ,cant pair with it any longer .

Reply

gravatar

Connecting Samsung Dual Sim to Car Stereo

From Henrique on February 07, 2014 :: 1:51 pm

I have a Dual Sim fone Samsumg GT-C 3752, that I pair ro my car’s stereo Medianav.
Most of the times I’m able to pair them, but the connection will sometime break, might take a few or several minutes.
Why is this happening?
With my girfriend’s Nokia phone connection with Medianav never breaks… So I then know that it’s everything OK with the car’s stereo.

Reply

gravatar

problem after pair

From shalem simon on February 14, 2014 :: 11:22 am

I have Samsung gt-i8552 & Sony xperia
C2305 bt, both pairing each other, I can send file sony to Samsung and receive but i m no abel to send Samsung to Sony…

Reply

gravatar

paired bt not connected

From Moses on November 25, 2014 :: 12:59 pm

Hae
I av a similar problem my phone Huawei Y-210 pairs BT does not connect which means i cannot receive or send files.

Reply

gravatar

BT

From Quinton on December 27, 2017 :: 3:49 pm

Try to delete all the peir on ya device,,if not then you can go in play media and stall a new BT,the software either hardware of your Bluetooth its too wik.

Reply

gravatar

Bluetooth phone can not detect other phones

From farhad on February 14, 2014 :: 11:34 am

hi dear
Bluetooth phone is turned on and discover is checked but can not detect other phones
and other phone can not detect this phone
please help me - thanks

Reply

gravatar

my Xperia z1 won't detect other blutooth

From Ahmed on March 30, 2014 :: 8:47 pm

How can I set my Xperia z1 to detect other blutooth nearby

Reply

Hey did you ever get

From Brandy Crisp Bates on December 07, 2019 :: 6:57 am

Hey did you ever get your phone to pair? I have the same phone and haven’t had any trouble until today. I can’t get it to pair for nothing.

Reply

gravatar

Samsung Galaxy Core won't play when connected to Bose Soundlink

From Lito V on March 05, 2014 :: 11:42 pm

Samsung Galaxy Core won’t play when connected to Bose Soundlink mini, Phone states: “Connected” but the player stays at 00:00 seconds and don’t play at all. any advice? Do I need to DL new drivers?

Reply

avatar

If it's connected, it's not

From Suzanne Kantra on March 06, 2014 :: 10:33 am

If it’s connected, it’s not a Bluetooth profile problem. Is the Soundlink connected to any other device? If so, make sure it’s disconnected. If not, I’d “forget” the Soundlink on your Core and then repair with the SoundLink.

Reply

gravatar

yes It's Connected...

From Lito V on March 06, 2014 :: 8:07 pm

yes it’s connected says the Core but the player wont move forward it’s as if its on PAUSE, I tried to connect to my Onkyo receiver with bluetooth its just the same thing. I turned off every other bluetooth around, as you see my iphone, sony ericsson and the galaxy tab and samsung dous worked well with both Onkyo Receiver and the Bose speaker. It could only be the Core’s problem, I tried googlin around and I found out that core has vers.4 bluetooth while the others has Vers.3 could this be the answer to all of these?

Reply

avatar

Bluetooth 4 vs. Bluetooth 3

From Suzanne Kantra on March 07, 2014 :: 9:50 am

Bluetooth 4 vs. Bluetooth 3 isn’t the issue. What app are you using to play audio and is it the same app you’re using on your other Bluetooth devices?

gravatar

The app im using is

From Lito V on March 07, 2014 :: 9:54 pm

The app im using is winamp and PowerAmp so as the built in players, it all work fine with the other phones and tabs only the core wont play

gravatar

connecting 2 headsets

From Dave Price on March 11, 2014 :: 4:05 am

My wife and I each have bluetooth headsets in our motorcycle helmets and want to connect to a Samsung tablet to listen to music as well as for use as an intercom. The instructions say only one can connect at a time. Is there any way around this?

Reply

avatar

I know that there are

From Suzanne Kantra on April 10, 2014 :: 12:45 pm

I know that there are speakers that can simultaneously pair to a device. That type of support, though, is something that the speaker manufacturer implements. So in your case, the helmet manufacturer would have to implement it. If you haven’t asked the helmet manufacturer already, that would be my first step.

Reply

gravatar

phone contacts not paired with vehicle bluetooth

From Gary A on March 17, 2014 :: 12:44 pm

I have a 2008 BMW X5 and a Samsung Galaxy S3 cell phone.  I can pair the audio from the phone but I am not able to pair the cell phone’s contact list.  A popup screen comes up on the phone asking if I want to pair the contacts.  I tap OK, the screen goes away and momentarily comes back with the same popup screen asking if I want to pair the contacts.  I am not able to get my contacts to pair with my vehicle’s bluetooth,

Reply

gravatar

sporadic service

From Robert Mandell on February 12, 2016 :: 2:10 pm

Bluetooth and phone sporadically connect in car. When it connects I can hear person calling. However they cannot hear me.

Reply

