Tech Made Simple

Hot Topics: Charge Your Android Phone Faster | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | March Madness TV Deals

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Yarbo Adds Fully Autonomous Trimmer to Its Modular Lawn Care Robot

by Josh Kirschner on March 27, 2025

Yarbo is expanding its all-season, modular yard robot system with the launch of the Yarbo Trimmer, the first fully autonomous edge trimmer designed for consumer use. The new module adds a much-needed finishing touch to the Yarbo ecosystem by handling trimming tasks in areas that the mower can’t easily reach, such as lawn edges, flower beds, and around obstacles.

The Yarbo modular robot system is shown with the Yarbo Trimmer attachment.

I recently saw the Yarbo Trimmer in action at a demo event and it seems impressive. It’s a logical extension of Yarbo’s modular design and does exactly what it promises: automates the precision work that usually requires a handheld tool and manual effort. The trimmer uses advanced vision technology to detect and trim edges without damaging surrounding plants or structures, and it includes a floating structure that adapts to uneven ground for more consistent performance. There's also an automatic line feed system that keeps the trimmer cutting efficiently without user intervention.

Read More: The 28 Products That Blew Us Away at IFA 2024

As with Yarbo’s other modules – like the lawn mower, snow blower, and leaf blower – the trimmer attaches to Yarbo’s powerful base unit (capable of towing up to 3,500 lbs.), which handles autonomous navigation and obstacle avoidance. The base unit can already manage up to 6 acres per day for mowing and includes features like customizable cutting heights and “Follow Me” tracking. The trimmer brings the same autonomous intelligence to fine-detail yard maintenance, making Yarbo one of the most complete robotic lawn care solutions available.

The Yarbo with the lawn mower module costs $4,799 and is available on Amazon and Yarbo. The Yarbo Trimmer module will be available for order on April 7th, 2025, and will retail for $499. For more information, visit yarbo.com.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]

Topics

News, Health and Home, Outdoor Living, Automation Systems, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.