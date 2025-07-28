The Glasses Case That Helps You Stop Losing Your Glasses

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've ever left your glasses behind in a hotel room (raises hand), buried them in the depths of a carry-on, or lost them somewhere “along the way,” Satechi’s new FindAll Glasses Case could save you from the all-too-familiar “Where did I put them?” panic. It has Apple’s Find My tracking built in, so you don’t need to attach an AirTag or any add-on accessory to keep tabs on your eyewear.

I spent some hands-on (and eyes-on) time with the $49.99 FindAll Glasses Case. It easily fit everything from my reading glasses to my oversized sunglasses, then folded flat to tuck neatly into my small crossbody bag. The structured design, crafted from vegan leather with a soft microsuede interior and a magnetic lid, strikes a nice balance between premium and practical.

The case connects to Apple’s Find My network via Bluetooth 5.4 LE. Track down its location from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac (it’s not compatible with Android), or you can trigger a sound to help locate it if it’s hiding somewhere in your hotel room. Battery life is rated for up to eight months and, unlike Apple AirTags, it’s wirelessly rechargeable using any MagSafe, Qi, or Qi2 charger.

Satechi also introduced other Find My-compatible accessories, including the FindAll Smart Luggage Tag ($44.99) and the FindAll Keychain ($29.99), which are also wirelessly rechargeable using any Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe charger and designed with the same minimalist aesthetic.

If you’re someone who regularly misplaces things or wants peace of mind while traveling, Satechi’s FindAll series of trackers is a smart investment to help you keep an eye on your eyewear, luggage, and keys.

[Image credit: Andrea Smith/Techlicious]