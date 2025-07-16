Track Your Wallet Without Losing a Card Slot

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Nomad has offered leather MagSafe wallets that work with its slim Apple-compatible Tracking Card for a while now, but using one means giving up a card slot. The new Leather Mag Wallet builds Find My tracking right into the wallet, so you can add it to the Find My app and keep tabs on it without sacrificing space.

Just like Nomad’s standalone Tracking Card ($29), which currently lives in my wallet, the Mag Wallet is rechargeable. You can drop the Mag Wallet onto a Qi or MagSafe wireless charger - no proprietary cables, no fuss. And unlike an AirTag, there’s no need to replace a coin cell battery. It lasts up to five months on a charge, with no battery waste or downtime if you forget to swap in a new one.

The $80 Mag Wallet attaches securely to any iPhone or MagSafe-compatible case and holds up to four credit cards. An internal spring mechanism keeps everything snug, even if you’re just carrying one or two cards. The Horween leather (available in black or rustic brown) is the same high-quality material used in other Nomad products like my iPhone case, and develops a worn-in patina that gets better with age.

After a week of use, the Mag Wallet already feels like a serious upgrade over other MagSafe wallets I’ve tried. Whether you want a slim, stylish way to carry just the essentials with your iPhone and not worry about losing them, or you’ve ever had your wallet slide off your phone, causing sheer panic, this is the kind of smart design that can provide peace of mind.

[Image credit: Nomad]