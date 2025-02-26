Alexa+ Takes Alexa Beyond Voice Commands. Here’s What It Can Do

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

For years, Alexa has been a reliable voice assistant, helping people with everyday tasks like setting timers, controlling smart home devices, checking the weather, and playing music. While Alexa has steadily improved, its interactions have remained structured – requiring specific commands rather than flowing naturally like a conversation.

With Alexa+, Amazon is aiming to change that. This AI-powered upgrade transforms Alexa into something closer to a true digital assistant, one that understands context, remembers preferences, and proactively helps people complete tasks.

How Alexa+ Enhances Alexa’s Capabilities

From what I experienced at Amazon's launch event today, Alexa+ introduces key improvements in conversational intelligence, memory, and multi-step task execution. Her personality has also evolved into a virtual assistant with more nuanced tones, moods, and even emotions to match your conversations.

During the press event, Amazon executives emphasized how Alexa+ can contextually understand your conversations and complete tasks across different domains. It’s no longer just about setting timers or playing music. For example, it can book an OpenTable reservation, arrange an Uber ride, and send a text confirmation, all in one sequence. If you ask for dinner ideas, it not only suggests a meal but also considers dietary preferences of family members and can preemptively add ingredients to your grocery cart.

A key highlight was Alexa+’s ability to manage information across multiple sources. You can upload documents – such as a school schedule, a handwritten recipe, or HOA rules – and Alexa+ will analyze and remember them. If you later ask about your child’s soccer practice or the requirements for installing solar panels, it retrieves the relevant details without you having to sift through files.

Shopping and home automation also see a major upgrade. Alexa+ can monitor ticket prices for events, help select the right size clothing based on past purchases, and even coordinate multiple smart home devices in a more intuitive way. Amazon showcased an example of Alexa+ controlling music playback across different rooms without requiring specific phrasing – commands like “move the music to the right side of the room” worked naturally.

Perhaps the most ambitious aspect of Alexa+ is its integration with third-party services. In addition to working with third party apps like Uber and OpenTable, this interoperability extends to navigating partner websites autonomously – for instance, Alexa+ can search for appliance repair services, check availability, and even book a technician without requiring manual input.

What This Means for People Using Alexa

Alexa+ shifts Alexa from a voice-activated assistant to something far more proactive and integrated into daily life. Instead of requiring specific phrasing and manual follow-ups, Alexa+ can handle multi-step requests, track tasks over time, and execute commands in a way that mirrors natural conversation. And Alexa+ will be compatible on just about all Alexa-enabled devices, though some features, like grocery ordering, will be limited to Echo Show products to start.

That said, this level of deep personalization raises privacy concerns. Alexa+ builds a memory of user habits, preferences, and personal data, which raises questions about how Amazon handles and secures that information. Whether people feel comfortable granting Alexa+ even deeper access to their lives will be a key factor in adoption.

Pricing and Availability

Alexa+ will cost $19.99 per month, but Amazon Prime members will get it for free. Early access starts rolling out next month, with wider availability in the following months. For more information, go to Amazon.

[Image credit: Techlicious]