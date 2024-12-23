Echo Show 15: A Smart Display That Keeps Families Connected

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Looking for a last-minute gift that can help transform family life? As someone who regularly uses an Echo Show 8 in my kitchen, I can confidently say the new Echo Show 15 ($299) is a terrific upgrade any family would love to unwrap this holiday season. With its stunning 15.6-inch Full HD display, it's like getting three gifts in one: a family command center, an entertainment hub, and a beautiful digital photo frame to bring family memories to life. And, yes, you can still get it delivered in time for Christmas.

The kitchen is the heart of every home, especially during the holidays, and the Echo Show 15 turns this gathering space into a digital command center. Having previously used my Echo Show 8 for everything from following recipes to checking weather updates and watching YouTube, I can attest to how these features become indispensable – and they're even better on the Echo Show 15's spacious screen. Whether it's adjusting the thermostat, checking security cameras, or controlling smart lighting, everything is accessible through voice commands or the responsive touch screen.

The large Full HD display makes it easy to view shared family calendars, create grocery lists for holiday meals, and control music and podcasts with your voice. But what really sets the new Echo Show 15 apart is its built-in Fire TV capabilities, complete with a new remote control. Whether it's streaming holiday movies while cooking, making video calls to relatives, or controlling your smart home devices, everything feels more immersive and user-friendly on the larger display.

The updated, sleek design means it looks beautiful whether you have it mounted on the wall (the mount is included) or placed on a counter like I do. As someone who’s relied on my Echo Show 8 in my daily routine, I can easily see how the Echo Show 15's larger display and enhanced features make it the perfect family gift. It's more than just a smart display – it’s a tool that helps keep families connected, organized, and entertained.

[Image credit: Amazon]

Andrea Smith is an award-winning technology broadcast journalist, reporter, and producer. Andrea was the Technology Producer and an on-air Technology contributor at ABC News for over two decades before becoming the Lifestyle Channel Editor at Mashable, where she explored the ways in which real people, not just geeks, began using technology in their everyday lives.