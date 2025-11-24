We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple AirPods are iconic. The brand continues to introduce cutting-edge features, such as Live Translation and hearing aid functionality. By installing its H2 processor across its current lineup, Apple brings most of its top features, such as Voice Isolation in phone calls and 3D spatial audio, to even the entry-level models. AirPods are especially appealing if you have Apple devices – an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac – for those above-mentioned features (the latter only in the Pro versions). But they all pair effortlessly with Android devices to provide most core functions. Amazon's Black Friday deals bring the new AirPods Pro 3 close to price parity with their predecessor. And for less than half that price, you can get most of the Pro features in the AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation.

AirPods Pro 3

When Apple's AirPods Pro 3 came out, the $50 premium made it hard to recommend them over the newly discounted AirPods Pro 2. The new model does offer improvements in audio fidelity and active noise canceling (ANC) technology – the latter being the key selling feature for this city dweller. But the improvements were not big enough to justify the extra cost – especially given an October Amazon sale that brought the AirPods Pro 2 price down to just $169.99. But with the AirPods Pro 3 going on sale for the first time, the price gap has closed enough ($219.99 vs. $198.58) that I'd now recommend the Pro 3 over the Pro 2 for the performance improvements and future proofing.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (left) and the nearly identical looking Pro 3 (right)

Both models support the same key features, such as access to hearing health/aid features and Live Translation. (The latter requires a recent iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the "26" version of their respective operating systems.) But the addition of in-ear heart rate monitoring in the Pro 3 could be a nice addition if you like to keep tabs on your workouts. Plus, Apple has been known to roll out new features that apply only to its latest products, so going for the AirPods Pro 3 may provide insurance for future software upgrades. (News site 9to5Mac recently spotted new beta firmware just for the AirPods Pro 3, although it's unclear if it will add anything special besides bug fixes.) And while the noise cancellation isn't radically better, I'll take whatever advantage I can get to make New York City's absurdly loud subways, jackhammers, car horns, and open-air speakerphone conversations even a little quieter.

AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation

If $200+ for the Pro 3 is beyond your budget, Amazon's whopping discount to $99.99 for the AirPods 4 with ANC provides a great entry point to most of the Pro's features. We found both AirPods 4 models (with and without ANC) to fit more comfortably and securely than their predecessors. Equipped with the same H2 chip that also powers the AirPods Pro 2 and Pro 3, the AirPods 4 with ANC provide all the core functionalities of the more expensive models. These, of course, include ANC, as well as Live Translation (with a supporting device), Voice Isolation to eliminate background noises during phone calls, and spatial audio with head tracking for immersive gaming and 3D audio.

I lean towards the Pro models for two reasons that you may not share. I prefer the tight seal of the "in-ear" design and the possibility of someday using the hearing aid function that it enables. But I know that many people do not like that tight seal. If you're one of them, and hearing assistance isn't a priority, you can get an excellent value in the very capable AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation.

I'm less keen to recommend the base model AirPods 4, which Amazon has discounted to $79. They support neither Live Translation nor active noise cancellation. Translation can be very helpful in our increasingly multicultural world (as well as for travel). Active noise cancellation is a handy feature, especially with more and more people blasting their TikTok viewing and game playing in public. Even if you're not sure you'll use these capabilities, it's worth an extra $20 to keep your options open.

