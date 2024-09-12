Apple’s New AirPods Do More Than Play Music

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple's entire AirPods lineup has gotten a glow-up this week with some excellent improvements to these trendy earbuds. There are two new AirPods models – the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC – and the AirPods Pro 2, launched last fall, has received a significant feature upgrade.

Both models of the AirPods 4 have better fit and sound than the AirPods 3. The shape of the earbud has been redesigned to fit more comfortably and securely, and they run on Apple's H2 chip, which enables advanced audio features. The H2 chip, which is also use by the AirPods Pro 2, enables features like Voice Isolation that eliminates background noises when making calls and spatial audio with head tracking for gaming and 3D audio. The AirPods 4 with ANC also use the chip for active noise canceling.

While the AirPods Pro 2 aren't new, I'm excited about a significant upgrade that will enable you to use them as OTC hearing aids. Last year, we wrote about using the Pro 2's accessibility features for limited hearing-aid-like functionality; now, they are about to become fully-fledged OTC hearing aids.

To use your AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids, Apple has designed a clinical-grade hearing test you take on your iPhone using your AirPods Pro 2. It only takes a few minutes to complete and provides an easy-to-understand explanation of your hearing health. It also creates a custom hearing profile that lets the AirPods Pro 2 amplify the frequencies you have trouble with so you can hear more normally.

There is one significant problem with using the AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids: battery life. These earbuds have a 6-hour battery life when used as hearing aids, with a charging case that brings it up to 30 hours with a quick charge. But most hearing aids are designed to have all-day battery life so you can hear properly without having to recharge throughout the day. I see the AirPods Pro 2 being occasional-use hearing aids for someone who's just starting to have trouble with their hearing. They don't look like hearing aids, so people who need them will be more likely to use them.

The hearing aid feature is expected to come to the AirPods Pro 2 with a software update sometime this fall after the feature gets clearance from the FDA.

You can order AirPods Pro 2 ($249, on sale on Amazon) today, and they ship immediately. The AirPods 4 ($129) and AirPods 4 with ANC ($179) are available to pre-order and will ship on September 20.

